Good, bad and worse: How the Bears fared in 31-3 loss to Eagles

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Good week

Defensive end Jonathan Bullard played a career-high 47 snaps as the Bears focused on pacing Akiem Hicks, who missed two practices last week with a knee injury.

Bullard finished with one sack and two quarterback hits. He also barely missed a sack — on a handoff.

The Bears' Jonathan Bullard tries to bat down a pass Sunday. (AP)

Bullard played only nine snaps last week after averaging almost 23 through the first nine games.

“I just wanted to go out and make plays with the opportunities that were given to me,” the second-year player said. ”They told me I was going to play a little more, so I was expecting it. I just wanted to go out and put on good tape, in so they could feel comfortable putting me in again.”

Bad week

Lost in the mess Sunday was the fact punter Pat O’Donnell struggled. A first-quarter punt of 34 yards gave the Eagles the ball in Bears territory, setting up their first score. His only boot of more than 44 yards, a 58-yarder in the third quarter, was returned 17 yards.

Worse week

Dowell Loggains’ offense posted their best week of the year against the Lions, setting highs in total yards and first downs and posting their most rushing yards in a game without the benefit of overtime.

A week later? The Bears were inept, totaling more first-half penalty yards than offensive yards, and going the entire first half without a first down.

The competition was a step up, to be sure — the Eagles have the league’s best rushing defense — but Sunday represented a giant step back for the offensive coordinator.