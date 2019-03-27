James McCann likely man behind plate in White Sox opener

Manager Rick Renteria did not announce his Opening Day lineup but it won’t surprise if newcomer James McCann gets the nod at catcher over Welington Castillo against the Royals.

Opening Day starter Carlos Rodon established a good rapport with McCann, the former Tiger signed to a one-year deal in the off-season, during spring training. He was behind the plate for most of Rodon’s starts.

Renteria wants all pitchers to be compatible with whomever is catching because offensive matchups and other factors could take precedence. Against the speedy Royals, it won’t hurt to have McCann’s strong arm behind the plate.

McCann, meanwhile, faded offensively in the last week of spring training after a hot but still finished with a .289 average and one home run following one of his worst seasons. He batted .220/.267/.314 during his fourth full year with the Tigers in 2018, and came to camp with a more comfortable, looser, relaxed batting stance.

“The results were there but at the end of the day it’s a process, in spring training and throughout the season,” McCann said. “It’s about putting the barrel on the ball.

“I made a few minor adjustments, tweaks and that is the name of the game. You live and you learn. I took some of my failures from last year and addressed them.”

Who’s on first

Jose Abreu got more time at first base than Yonder Alonso in their first base/designated hitter job share this spring. Neither one is fond of DH-ing and both have played much more first base than DH in their careers.

“I don’t see a problem, I want to be flexible with both,” Renteria said. “Yonder allows us a few more days to give Pito more days at the DH slot, get him off his legs for a full game. Something he’s always fought me about, which is natural. But Yonder is the same way, he wants to play, too. We’ll find the best mix to keep them both rolling.”

Flexibility in the ninth

Renteria named Alex Colome, who saved 37 and 47 games in 2016 and 2017, his closer but will go to him before the ninth, if and when it’s necessary, he said.

“There will be moments where we use a guy in the key situation earlier than we thought,” Renteria said. “But all things being equal if we can lay them out to take care of the sixth, seventh and eighth and ninth we’d love to do that. That’s what we’re looking to do.

“Colome, I hope he’s closing most of them out but I’m not limiting myself to using him in a moment that might be key to keeping us in a particular place as well. Bullpen usage has evolved but having those [Kelvin] Herrera and Colome in the back end, it’s nice to have.’’

Say it right

Opening Day is a good time to clarify pronunciations of names: Dylan COVEY (COH-vee), Adam ENGEL (Angle), LEURY (lay-OH-ree) Garcia, ELOY (eh-LOY) JIMENEZ (he-MEN-ez), YOAN (yoe-AHN) MONCADA (mon-KAH-duh), Daniel PALKA (PAUL-kuh), Carlos RODON (row-DON), YOLMER (YOL-mare) Sanchez, Michael KOPECH (KOE-peck), Luis ROBERT (RAH-bert).