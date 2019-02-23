Eloy Jimenez in left, batting cleanup in White Sox spring opener

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Top outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez will bat fourth and start in left field for the White Sox in their Cactus League opener Saturday against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch (2:05 CT, 720-AM, whitesox.com)

Jose Abreu will bat third and play first base with Yonder Alonso batting fifth at designated hitter. Minor leaguer Donn Roach gets the starting nod against Dodgers lefty Rich Hill.

The Sox also have split-squad game today against the Athletics in Mesa, Ariz. Yoan Moncada, making a transition from second base to third this spring, leads off and plays third base in that one with No. 4 overall draft pick Nick Madrigal playing second base and batting sixth.

Lefty Jordan Guerrero starts against former Sox righty Chris Bassitt in Mesa.

Eloy Jimenez listens to teammates while waiting his turn in the batting tunnel at Camelback Ranch, the spring Training home of the Chicago White Sox, in Glendale, AZ. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

The Sox also made official the signing of veteran right-hander Ervin Santana to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, and signed outfielder Preston Tucker to a minor league with an invite to camp.

Santana, 36, a two-time All-Star, was 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA over 211 innings in 2017 for the Twins but missed most of last season with a finger injury. His addition was reported Friday. He will wear jersey No. 54.

Tucker, 28, is a career .222 hitter with 23 home runs in 243 games with the Astros, Braves and Reds.

The Sox lineup vs. Dodgers:

Jon Jay CF

Brandon Guyer RF

Jose Abreu 1B

Welington Castillo C

Yonder Alonso DH

Tim Anderson SS

D.J. Peterson 3B

Yolmer Sanchez 2B

Donn Roach P

The Sox lineup vs. Oakland:

Yoan Moncada 3B

Leury Garcia SS

Nicky Delmonico LF

Daniel Palka DH

Matt Skole 1B

Nick Madrigal 2B

Seby Zavala C

Ryan Cordell RF

Adam Engel CF

Jordan Guererro P