Eloy Jimenez in left, batting cleanup in White Sox spring opener
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Top outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez will bat fourth and start in left field for the White Sox in their Cactus League opener Saturday against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch (2:05 CT, 720-AM, whitesox.com)
Jose Abreu will bat third and play first base with Yonder Alonso batting fifth at designated hitter. Minor leaguer Donn Roach gets the starting nod against Dodgers lefty Rich Hill.
The Sox also have split-squad game today against the Athletics in Mesa, Ariz. Yoan Moncada, making a transition from second base to third this spring, leads off and plays third base in that one with No. 4 overall draft pick Nick Madrigal playing second base and batting sixth.
Lefty Jordan Guerrero starts against former Sox righty Chris Bassitt in Mesa.
The Sox also made official the signing of veteran right-hander Ervin Santana to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, and signed outfielder Preston Tucker to a minor league with an invite to camp.
Santana, 36, a two-time All-Star, was 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA over 211 innings in 2017 for the Twins but missed most of last season with a finger injury. His addition was reported Friday. He will wear jersey No. 54.
Tucker, 28, is a career .222 hitter with 23 home runs in 243 games with the Astros, Braves and Reds.
The Sox lineup vs. Dodgers:
Jon Jay CF
Brandon Guyer RF
Jose Abreu 1B
Welington Castillo C
Yonder Alonso DH
Tim Anderson SS
D.J. Peterson 3B
Yolmer Sanchez 2B
Donn Roach P
The Sox lineup vs. Oakland:
Yoan Moncada 3B
Leury Garcia SS
Nicky Delmonico LF
Daniel Palka DH
Matt Skole 1B
Nick Madrigal 2B
Seby Zavala C
Ryan Cordell RF
Adam Engel CF
Jordan Guererro P