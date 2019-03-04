Jon Lester gets call for eighth career Opening Day start, fourth with Cubs

MESA, Ariz. – With little suspense and less surprise, Cubs manager Joe Maddon on Monday declared left-hander Jon Lester his Opening Day starter.

It’s the eighth time in his career Lester has gotten the call, fourth with the Cubs, who open March 28 against the Rangers in Texas.

“He’s our rock,” Maddon said. “I’ve gained an even greater appreciation for him the longer I’ve been around him. He’s a pro’s pro.”

Maddon didn’t unveil the rest of the opening rotation, but it seems clear it will follow the spring rotation, barring an injury or late matchup decision.

Lester against the Brewers in Saturday's exhibition game. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

That would put right right-hander Yu Darvish and lefty Cole Hamels in the second and third slots in Texas – where both pitched for the Rangers for several years.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks would open in the fourth slot, with lefty Jose Quintana as the fifth starter.

“Any time you get to start that first day is pretty cool, especially for an organization like this,” said Lester, who went 18-6 with a 3.32 last year in his fifth All-Star season. “It just means your teammates and organization feel like you’re doing something right. It’s always an honor to get that nod if you do.”