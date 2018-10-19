Bears OLB Khalil Mack returns to practice, is questionable for Patriots game

Khalil Mack celebrates after stripping the football in the second quarter against the | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack returned to practice Friday, albeit on a limited basis, and was ruled questionable for Sunday.

The Bears’ star outside linebacker missed the previous two days with a right ankle injury.

“I thought he looked pretty good, from what I saw,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

Mack had the ankle taped in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. He played all but 16 snaps in the game, but the Bears preached caution even as they acknowledged his injury was not a long-term concern. It seems likely that Mack would play against the Patriots; he’s never missed a game in his career.

Receiver Allen Robinson, who missed Thursday’s practice with a groin injury, returned Frida. He was limited and is listed as questionable.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan missed practice with an ankle injury, and is also questionable. Prince Amukamara, though, is no longer on the injury report, having recovered from a hamstring injury that caused him to leave Sunday’s game.

Guard Kyle Long missed practice Friday, but it wasn’t injury-related. The Bears say he’ll play Sunday.

Questionable designations are supposed to represent a 50/50 chance that players participate Sunday. Last year, however, 68 percent of NFL players listed as “questionable” played. Each coach has his own designation style.