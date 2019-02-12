Manny or not, shortstop Tim Anderson riding White Sox’ train

Tim Anderson of the White Sox tries to throw out a Minnesota Twins runner at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 28, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tim Anderson was here Feb. 5, almost two weeks before he needed to report for the White Sox’ first full workout of spring training Monday.

‘‘To get out of the snow,’’ Anderson said Tuesday. ‘‘Get out of Chicago as fast as I can.’’

Anderson, the Sox’ Alabama-born-and-raised shortstop, made his home in the south suburbs this winter and experienced his first full Chicago winter. He made the move to Arizona after temperatures fell to 23 degrees below zero for two brutal days.

‘‘I figure it’s going to help me early in the season when I’m freezing a little bit,’’ he said after working out in the Arizona sun. ‘‘I will have been through worse. So hopefully it helps me get a head start on everybody else.’’

The best part of winter was playing in the snow with his baby girl, likely between reading reports about the Sox’ interest in free agent Manny Machado. Anderson has made clear his desire to be the Sox’ shortstop, a position Machado might want to play should he sign with them.

‘‘Once he makes a decision, we’ll see what happens,’’ Anderson said. ‘‘Everybody is excited about it, and we’ll see what direction they go. I have to worry about myself and what I have to do to have a great season.’’

It’s an issue Anderson, 25, who made strides with his defense during the second half of last season, would like to see resolved.

‘‘I feel like I’ve touched on it quite a lot, and I got my point across as to how I feel about it,’’ he said. ‘‘But I’m going to continue to be me and continue to have fun and work hard.’’

It’s not known whether Machado would want to play shortstop or third base, where the Sox have a greater need. If Machado signs with the Sox and gets to play short, so be it.

‘‘That doesn’t bother me,’’ Anderson said. ‘‘Whatever the White Sox want. They have it all laid out on how they want to win a championship. As long as I’m in, as long as they fit me in some kind of way, I’m down.

‘‘It’s not my call about what position I want. I can speak as loud as I want, saying, ‘I’m a shortstop; I’m not moving.’ But at the end of the day, it’s the White Sox’ decision, and I respect that. It’s a business, and they know what is best. I’m riding that train.

‘‘I’m here to get ready, work and have a great season. Try to stay in my own lane.’’

Harold Baines Day

The Sox will honor Harold Baines and his induction into the Hall of Fame on Harold Baines Day on Aug. 11 against the Athletics. Baines will be celebrated during a pregame ceremony. The first 20,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a Hall of Fame replica plaque.

• The first 10,000 fans to enter the ballpark June 13 against the Yankees will receive a ‘‘Disco Demolition’’ 40th anniversary commemorative T-shirt.

Early birds

Anderson, Yolmer Sanchez, Nicky Delmonico, Daniel Palka, Adam Engel, Brandon Guyer and prospects Eloy Jimenez and Nick Madrigal were among the early arrivals to camp.