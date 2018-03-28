Matching Packers’ bid for CB Kyle Fuller was easy call for Bears GM Ryan Pace

ORLANDO, Fla. – When the Bears decided to use the transition tag on cornerback Kyle Fuller, general manager Ryan Pace said that part of their preparations for it involved knowing who the “corner-needy” teams were.

“And Green Bay was one of those ones we thought could be a possibility,” Pace said during the NFL’s annual meetings at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes.

“So you aren’t surprised when the offer sheet comes in. It’s just, ‘OK, now what does this contract look like?’ ”

As it turns out, the Packers’ bid for Fuller was part gamesmanship. That’s what Packers GM Brian Gutenkunst seemed to indicate during his conversations with Packers reporters in Orlando.

Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) battles Packers receiver Davante Adams (17) last Sunday at Soldier Field. The Packers targeted Fuller 10 times and completed eight passes against him in a 23-16 victory. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Gutenkunst commended Russ Ball, the Packers’ director of football operations, for the design of the Packers’ four-year, $56 million offer sheet, which includes $18 million guaranteed, for Fuller. The original cost of the rarely-used transition tag for Fuller was $12.971 million.

“Russ did a really good job of structuring it in a way that may make it difficult for them, with the understanding we knew it was a low-percentage chance,” Gutenkunst told reporters. “We knew the whole time, especially being within the division, that there was probably a small chance that we’d actually acquire the player.”

As it turned out, matching the offer sheet wasn’t that difficult of a decision for the Bears, considering their ample salary-cap space and their desire to keep Fuller a part of coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense.

Fuller has the same annual average of $14 million as receiver Allen Robinson. It’s also just over $1 million more than the cost of his original transition tag.

“Once we were able to dig down and see the contract and see the language, then understand that, ‘Hey, that’s a very fair contract for Kyle,’ then [came] the excitement of, ‘Hey, let’s match this,’ ” Pace said. “Now we’ve got him here with us long term, and he earned that. And we’re happy for him.”