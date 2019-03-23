No scholarships: Cubs option struggling Ian Happ to minors

MESA, Ariz. – The year of “reckoning” in 2019 that Cubs team president Theo Epstein forecast in November started five days before the season opener when Ian Happ was optioned Saturday to Class AAA Iowa.

“Obviously, we consider him a huge part of our future,” manager Joe Maddon said. “But just based on the conclusion of last year and what we’re seeing to this point [in the spring], we think it’s really important [to do it this way].”

Happ, who was not available to media after the move was made, did not take it well, Maddon said.

“He was surprised, and he’s not happy,” Maddon said. “I really don’t blame him.”

Ian Happ.

Happ, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 draft, debuted less than two years later in May and hadn’t been back to the minors, despite more career strikeouts (296) than hits and walks combined (291).

Used much of last season as the left-handed piece of a center field platoon with Albert Almora Jr., the switch-hitting Happ’s production fell off dramatically in the second half – especially the final 60 games, when he hit just .196 with a .653 OPS and 37-percent strikeout rate.

Happ emphasized work on his left-handed swing since then but without enough progress (regardless of spring stats) to make keeping him on the roster a better move than having him load up on lefty at-bats in the minors.

“It was a unanimous decision among the room,” Maddon said, referring to staff and front office execs. “It’s not like it was an outlier. We all concluded the same thing. We had a great meeting. Everybody had an opportunity to speak, and we all felt the same way, which pretty much means you’ve got to do something like that.”

Among the short-term impacts of the move is the potential for more playing time for center fielder Albert Almora Jr.

“We’ll see how that plays out,” Maddon said. “But don’t forget Daniel Descalso, either. Don’t forget [Ben] Zobrist. Don’t forget moving [Jason] Heyward to center. All that stuff is part of the mix still.”

Heyward, a Gold Glove right fielder, and Almora are the only trusted center fielders left on the projected roster.

Descalso and Zobrist figure primarily into the second base picture, but both have corner outfield experience.

The Happ move opens a roster spot for a hitter, possibly Cristhian Adames, who has had an impressive camp as a minor-league free agent and non-roster invited player infielder.

It’s also possible the Cubs could add a player before Thursday’s opener to fill an opening.

“I don’t know if that’s 75-25 [chance],” Maddon said. “GMs and presidents are still looking at waiver wires this time of the year to see if there’s any way to make you better than you are right now.

“It definitely can happen.”

If the Cubs are able to pull off a low level move in the next few days it could involve adding anything from a backup catcher to a relief pitcher.

The Cubs have no timeline on a return for Happ.

“We do anticipate in the beginning it’s going to be a tough adjustment,” Maddon said. “Anytime you send a guy back to AAA that’s been in the big leagues a bit, it’s a dramatic mind shift – dramatic.

“You have to anticipate that. It’s up to the athlete to make the adjustment and understand `I’ve got to get my head on right so that I get back up there ASAP.’ Not that he’s looking for it, but injuries do occur. But you have to be ready when the injury occurs.”