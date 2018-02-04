Promise kept: Eagles, Alshon Jeffery win wild Super Bowl over Patriots, 41-33

MINNEAPOLIS — Alshon Jeffery was right.

When the Bears receiver stood at his locker at the end of the last season and proclaimed he’d be an NFL champion — “I guarantee you we’ll win the Super Bowl next year,” were his precise words — many rolled their eyes.

He’d said later, seriously, that he never specified which team. Sunday, it proved was the Eagles, the team that signed him away from the Bears last offseason, that won one of the most thrilling, hair-on-fire Super Bowls in NFL history, 41-33, against the Patriots.

Behind 373 passing yards from once-and-future Eagles backup Nick Foles — the Super Bowl MVP caught a two-yard touchdown on a trick play toward the end of the first half — Eagles edged Tom Brady, who looked every bit the regular-season MVP.

Alshon Jeffery makes a catch defended by Stephon Gilmore on Sunday. (Getty Images)

The Patriots quarterback completed 28-for-48 passes for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards. Down five, he had a chance to march the Patriots to his sixth Super Bowl title, but Brandon Graham swatted the ball out of his arms with 2:09 to play. The ball took one bounce and landed in rookie Derek Barnett’s arms at the Patriots 31. It was, amazingly, the first sack by either team.

Rookie kicker Jake Elliott, the Lyons Township High School alum, made a 46-yard field goal with 1:05 left to go up by eight. Brady threw incomplete into the end zone from midfield as the clock expired.

“We had our opportunities,” Brady said. “But we never got control of the game, rver really played on our terms.”

Before Brady’s fumble, the Eagles tight end Zach Ertz scored the go-ahead 11-yard touchdown with 2:21 to play. A replay confirmed the catch.

“If they would have overturned that,” Ertz quipped, “I don’t know what would have happened in the city of Philadelphia.”

Jeffery finished three catches for 73 yards, including a touchdown — all in the first half.

From start to finish, Super Bowl LII looked like a video game played by over-caffeinated teenagers. There was one punt, total.

After the sides traded field goals, Jeffery provided the game’s first sure-fire highlight. Split left at the Patriots’ 34, Jeffery streaked down the sideline toward the end zone. Foles lofted a pass deep, Jeffery leaped and plucked the ball out of the air. Cornerback Eric Rowe could only look over his shoulder.

Elliott missed the extra point. Not to be outdone, his counterpart Stephen Gostkowski missed a 26-yard attempt on the Patriots’ next drive. After an Eagles punt and the Patriots turned the ball over on downs, Jeffery caught a 22-yard pass and LeGarrette Blount ran for a 21-yard score on the next play. The Eagles went for two — a lob to Jeffery that fell incomplete.

The Patriots countered with another Gostkowski field goal before Jeffery provided another turning point in the increasingly insane game. On first-and-10 at the Patriots’ 43, Foles threw deep right for Jeffery, who covered by former South Carolina teammate Stephon Gilmore.

Jeffery jumped for the ball, which hit the crook of the receiver’s right arm. Jeffery batted at the ball with his left hand, but mistakenly whacked it into the arms of Patriots safety Duron Harmon at the 2. Less than three minutes later and exactly 90 yards later, the Patriots scored on James White’s 26-yard run with 2:06 to play. Gostkowski missed the extra point.

Foles’ trick-play catch came at the most pivotal moment of the first half. He’d driven the Eagles deep into Patriots territory before taking a timeout on fourth-and-goal from the Patriots’ 1 with 38 seconds left in the half. A notoriously aggressive play-caller, Eagles coach Doug Pederson decided to go for it.

Foles walked to the line of scrimmage, as if he to tell his offensive linemen he was changing the play. Foles then slid outside of his right tackle, and the ball was snapped to running back Corey Clement, who flipped it to tight end Trey Burton on a reverse. Burton pulled up and threw to Foles, who was wide open in the end zone in the right flat. The Eagles took a 22-12 lead into halftime.

The Patriots made a sudden adjustment during the 30-minute break. On their first possession of the second half, Brady targeted Rob Gronkowski five times, completing four passes for 68 yards, including a five-yard touchdown.

Foles and Brady traded touchdowns — a 22-yarder to Clement and a 26-yarder to Chris Hogan — and the Eagles led by three entering the fourth quarter. It didn’t last long. Elliott made a 42-yard kick a minute into the frame, but Brady found Gronkowski again — for a four-yard touchdown and their first lead, 33-32.

The Eagles got the ball back, and stayed aggressive. Facing fourth-and-1 from their own 45 with 5:39 left, Pederson again went for it — and Foles threw a 2-yard pass to Ertz.

Six plays later, on third-and-7 from the 11, Ertz split left against Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty and ran a slant route. McCourty slipped, and Ertz caught it and tumbled into the end zone.

His receiver made the winning guarantee, but Foles was unflappable.

“I felt calm …” he said. “We felt confident coming in.”