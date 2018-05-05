Reality check: 30 games in, Cubs don’t look very good, lose again to Cardinals

ST. LOUIS – They haven’t pitched well since Tuesday. They haven’t come close to fielding the ball like they should for even two or three games in a row for weeks.

And only Saturday did they start to score runs again at an adequate pace – and most of that in one inning.

Thirty games into the season the Cubs don’t look like a very good team, especially after blowing a ninth-inning lead and losing 8-6 to the Cardinals on Kolten Wong’s walkoff home run in the 10th on Saturday.

“Obviously we know we’re not playing our best baseball right now,” said starter Tyler Chatwood, who walked five more batters to boost his major-league-leading total to 27 and lasted just four innings.

Tyler Chatwood leaves the game after walking the leadoff man in the fifth inning Saturday in a 4-4 game.

“But there’s a lot of season left and a lot of time for us to get on the right track,” he said, “and I think we will.”

For now, their longest losing streak of the early going is at four games with one to play in St. Louis before heading home.

And while their 7-1 mark against a good Brewers team is impressive, they’re 9-13 against everyone else, including losses in three of four games to the division-leading Cardinals so far.

“It’s vs. them,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said of the loss against the rival Cards. “And we’re here [in St. Louis]. It’s tough. But we’ll bounce back tomorrow.”

Rizzo, who has alternately slumped and been sidelined by a sore back through the first five weeks of the season, could be a beacon for the Cubs if his three home runs the past four games is any indication.

He won’t suggest that he’s doing anything different or better lately, and he hasn’t drawn a walk since April 20.

But if the recent power is a sign he’s warming with the weather after the worst April of his career, that could be the biggest answer for what ails the lineup.

What ails the rest of the team was underscored Saturday in their third consecutive start of less than five innings, sloppy plays in the field and four walks leading off innings among the seven walks allowed by the Cubs.

Three of the leadoff walks and four of the seven overall scored – including closer Brandon Morrow’s leadoff walk in the ninth and Luke Farrell’s leadoff walk in the 10th just ahead of Wong’s homer.

“That’s the worst time to have one, at the start of the inning, especially there when you kind of give them a little bit of momentum and hope,” said Morrow, who hadn’t allowed a run this season until Marcell Ozuna’s two-run double three batters after the walk tied the game and cost Morrow his first blown save. “I just had trouble locating my fastball.”

Chatwood has had command problems from his first start but said he believes it can be solved with a “simple” mechanics fix he wouldn’t divulge.

Meanwhile, the team that lapped the field in defensive runs prevented during its 2016 championship season has performed like a shadow of that team this year despite mostly the same players.

Shortstop Addison Russell’s inability to catch Rizzo’s throw to second with one out in the fourth became a run-scoring error when it got through him into the outfield. And Matt Carpenter followed with a slicing drive to left that Kyle Schwarber seemed to have trouble tracking as it sailed past his outstretched glove for a tying two-run double.

Schwarber had so much trouble in left that two innings later he fell down when Carpenter lifted a routine fly ball toward him – so routine that Schwarber was able to get back up and still make the catch about two feet from where he fell.

“[The fielding is] not as good as we can be,” Maddon said of his 30-game evaluation. “We hold ourselves to a really high standard defensively, and when we make a mistake it jumps at you.

“But two-run lead, ninth inning, Morrow pitching – I’ll take it.”