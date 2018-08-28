Theo: Despite report Joe Maddon ‘clearly in good standing’ as Cubs manager

Joe Maddon on the hot seat?

“That is actually dumb,” the Cubs manager said when asked Tuesday during his weekly radio show about a USA Today report that suggested he could be fired with a year left on his contract if the Cubs don’t go deep into the playoffs.

“I’m doing the radio gig today and all of a sudden I get this question, which I had no idea was forthcoming, and I tried to answer it as honestly as I possibly could,” Maddon said later. “I don’t get it; I don’t understand. I’m under contract. I’m very happy with what I’m doing. And when the time’s appropriate, I’m sure we’ll discuss it further.”

Maddon has been criticized at times for game decisions – notably in the final two games of the 2016 World Series. And the Cubs looked lifeless and fading during the first half last year, before surging in the second half.

Maddon and Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts before Monday's game against the Mets.

They also have the best record in baseball since Maddon took over a young and talented roster in 2015, have been to three consecutive National League Championship Series, won the franchise’s first championship in more than a century and this year are in position to achieve a franchise first if they reach a fourth consecutive postseason.

“And people want to point fingers at him and fire him,” veteran pitcher Jon Lester said, laughing. “We all know what he does. The front office knows what he does, and at the end of it that’s all that really matters.

“With everything that’s gone on this year with us as a team,” said Lester, referring to key injuries roster turnover, “we’ve still got the best record in the National League, and we’re playing good baseball. He’s obviously doing something right.”

Maddon, 64, is in the fourth year of a five-year, $25 million deal that escalated to $6 million per year after winning the World Series – making him one of baseball’s three highest-paid managers.

“Joe is a terrific leader and partner, and we are thrilled with his job performance the last four years,” team president Theo Epstein said via text. “Since 2015 the Cubs have the most regular season wins and the most postseason wins in all of baseball; it’s hard to have a better track record than that.

“Joe is clearly in good standing with the organization,” Epstein added. “We are focused on trying to win another championship and will not address Joe’s contract status until there is reason to do so.”

Maddon said he hopes to have his contract extended at some point but has no issue with the fact it hasn’t been addressed by the front office yet.

“It doesn’t matter to me when it’s resolved,” he said. “I’m not concerned about that kind of stuff. I’ve always believed when you work in a situation like here with the quality of people we work with you rely on them to make that decision when it’s the appropriate time.

“When I talk about [being in] present tense, I’m not kidding. I believe the right things will be done.”

Bryant update

After batting four times as the DH for Class AAA Iowa on Monday, Kris Bryant (shoulder) started at third in his second rehab-assignment game Tuesday and drew walks in his first two trips to the plate.

“I haven’t heard [he experienced] soreness or stiffness,” Maddon said before Tuesday’s game. “We’ll know more [Tuesday] night when he’s actually playing on the field a little bit more. It sounds like we’re on pretty good pace right now.

“I think [Tuesday] is going to tell a lot about when he’s coming back.”