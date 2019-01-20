This Bulls organization is looking too soft to address the real issue

CLEVELAND – John Paxson chose his words very carefully on that Dec. 3 afternoon.

The Bulls VP of basketball operations had just announced the removal of the latest coach to fail – five at last count under this current front office regime – and while Paxson went out of his way to point out how much he liked Fred Hoiberg personally, well, there were some obvious issues of how he viewed him as a coach.

“We need to find a spirit to our group that’s been missing and missing for quite some time,’’ Paxson said. “You have to be able to get your identity across to your team and we just felt that we’re not playing the style with the force that we want our group to play with.’’

Translation: Team is too soft.

Following a 10th-straight loss on Saturday, Zach LaVine didn’t choose his words carefully.

Like he first told the Sun-Times last Wednesday, the Bulls guard wants answers on the direction of the franchise that he is committed to through the 2021-22 season, barring a trade.

“Something’s obviously wrong,’’ LaVine told reporters after the loss to Miami. “We weren’t losing [by] double-digits earlier in the season. We might have been losing, [but] we didn’t even have a full roster. So I don’t know. We’re a better team now and we’re getting blown out. It doesn’t make a lot of sense.’’

Translation: Team is too soft.

Coaching changes, injury talk, will Jabari Parker play or won’t he? It’s really all smoke. Just gristle shoved in a dirty napkin for a disgruntled fan base and media group to consume as if it’s some tasty entrée.

Yet, all footprints can be tracked to one office.

An office that is heavily guarded with sound-proof walls, asbestos, and one very stubborn board chairman standing out front, who has allowed loyalty to now turn into defiance.

If Jerry Reinsdorf feels that Bulls general manager Gar Forman is really doing a good job in his post as main talent evaluator, where’s the proof?

There’s no hardware to back that up. That’s for damn sure.

There’s not a single big-name free agent that has ever said, “Hey, I got to get to the Bulls and play for Forman – that guy is building something special.”

And maybe even more concerning, there’s no evidence whatsoever that Forman understands not only evaluating talent to fit the modern NBA game, but thinking ahead of how one talented player can co-exist with another talented player. It’s like watching a small child amassing shiny blocks, and not caring about their shape when it’s time to build with them.

Heck, Forman handpicked a coach in Hoiberg whose offense is predicated on outside shooting and never gave him an outside shooter.

And by the way, the term GarPax has to stop. Forman and his minions are embedded so deeply throughout the organization that Paxson couldn’t exterminate them all even if he wanted to. The two are very separate entities, with Paxson’s biggest fault being a team player and going out of his way to align himself in a united front with Forman.

So we can all keep debating Jim Boylen and his offense or Parker’s minutes, keep chewing on that gristle.

Want change? Someone with a pulse and some power at the Advocate Center remove Forman from that post, call the Brooklyn Nets, and beg their assistant GM – and former Dukie – Trajan Langdon to move to the Windy City for a better title, a more spacious office, and bigger paycheck.

Will it happen?

Team is too soft … going all the way up.