White Sox give glimpse of future vs. Giants

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

White Sox 4, Giants 4

Future Sox

With Yoan Moncada getting more work at third base, Eloy Jimenez batting fourth and playing left field and Luis Robert starting in center, the Sox showcased a glimpse of their future at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona. Each early 20-something international talent showed something, especially Moncada and Robert, who both tripled.

Moncada also made a nice, athletic play at third base, had two hits and drove in two runs. Robert hooked a two-strike breaking ball from former Sox left-hander Derek Holland for a triple scoring Moncada. Jimenez, who struck out his first time up against Holland, had an infield single that caromed sharply off Drew Pomeranz’ backside. Jimenez then stole second base.

Moncada, who got no action in his first game at third base Saturday, made his first play in the first inning and it was a keeper, pouncing on a ball that deflected off pitcher Manny Banuelos and ranging behind the mound to make the play and get the out with a strong throw. Both of his hits came right-handed, which is the switch-hitter’s weakest side.

Bad one for Fry

Jace Fry, the Sox’ best bullpen left-hander in 2018, did not record an out, walking the first three batters he faced and then allowing a single before being replaced.

The quotes

Jimenez, on Robert’s speed from home to third on his triple: “Ridiculous. He’s super fast. Like a panther.”

“The future is going to be awesome.”

On deck

Royals at Sox, 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, whitesox.com, Foster Griffin vs. Jimmy Lambert.