White Sox GM makes it official: No call-up for Eloy Jimenez

Saying major league service time is not an issue, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn confirmed that prized outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez will not be called up to the major leagues this month, despite putting up extraordinary offensive numbers at both Class AA Birmingham and AAA Charlotte this season.

“As you’ve heard me say throughout this process, this is a year in which patience will be the upmost of importance in this rebuild,” Hahn said Monday. “And there are times where we’re going to be tested and this is one of these times. However, at this point we don’t feel it makes sense for Eloy at age 21 to make an appearance at a third level this season.”

Jimenez, who was not in Charlotte’s lineup on the last day of their season Monday, is hitting .337 with 22 homers, 75 RBI and a .961 OPS in 108 games Birmingham and Charlotte. At Charlotte he is batting .355 with a .996 OPS in 55 games.

Hahn alluded to Jimenez’ defense as an area that needs work.

Eloy Jimenez. (AP)

“We’re not developing a DH,” he said.

“He is continuing to make progress and he has had a very good season offensively,” Hahn said. “It’s our opinion it’s in everybody’s interest for him to develop in the impact player we project him to be.”

Sensing the Sox plan to not promote him, Jimenez’ agents last week said Jimenez was being held back for service time reasons and said they would consider filing a grievance on their client’s behalf. By waiting till mid-April of next season, the Sox gain an extra year of contract control on Jimenez.

“I don’t see what boxes he needs to check to be called up, except for service time,” Nelson Montes De Oca said.

Hahn said he talked to Jimenez’ agents this weekend.

“He has heard it from me and from others. His agents have heard it from me. He’s very well positioned to make a significant impact at the big league level at age 22 next year,” Hahn said.

Hahn said Jimenez will play winter ball in the Dominican.

Eloy Jimenez vs. Cubs during spring training.