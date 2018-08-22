White Sox acquire Felix Pualino from Phillies, announce 3 roster moves

Less than 24 hours after top pitching prospect Michael Kopech starred in his major-league debut, the White Sox made a move that will remind fans that they’re only in Year 2 of their rebuild.

On Wednesday, the Sox added depth to their already strong farm system when they acquired 23-year-old pitcher Felix Pualino from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for 29-year-old Luis Avilán.

Pualino, a native of Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic, is expected to be assigned to Class AA Birmingham.

He is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA, one save and 74 strikeouts in 31 combined appearances and nine starts this season between Class A Clearwater and Class AA Reading.

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu during a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. | Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Avilán will likely make an immediate impact out of the bullpen for the Phillies, who are currently second in the National League East as they’re two games the Atlanta Braves. The left-hander, who was acquired form the Dodgers with Joakim Soria earlier this year as part of a three-team, five player trade, is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA (17 ER/39.2 IP), 46 strikeouts, nine holds and two saves in a team-leading 58 appearances this season.

In addition to the trade, the Sox made three roster moves.

As expected, the Sox put All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu on the 10-day disabled list as he recovers from his groin surgery he had on Tuesday. In addition, they purchased the contract of right-hander Ryan Burr from Class AAA Charlotte. The Sox also recalled Jose Rondon from Charlotte.

Abreu, who in his last 25 games is hitting .347/.400/.704 with nine home runs and 24 RBI, will likely be able to return to baseball activities in approximately two weeks, the Sox said. With Abreu sidelined in Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Twins, Matt Davidson batted third and filled in for him at first base.

Burr doesn’t have any major-league experience. The 24-year-old is 4-3 with a 2.45 ERA, two saves, 51 strikeouts and a .190 (34-179) opponents average over 37 combined appearances this season between Birmingham and Charlotte. Since he was promoted to Charlotte on July 27, Burr has only allowed one earned run in 8⅓ innings pitched over seven games with the Knights.