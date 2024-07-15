The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 15, 2024
The Watchdogs Brandon Johnson Politics

Mayor's grooming bill grows: Johnson's campaign spends another $8,200 on makeup artist

That brings the total payments to the cosmetics artist to more than $36,000 this year and in 2023. The mayor’s campaign still won’t identify the other “individuals” who’ve had their hair or cosmetics paid for.

By  Robert Herguth
   
SHARE Mayor's grooming bill grows: Johnson's campaign spends another $8,200 on makeup artist
A makeup artist works on Mayor Brandon Johnson last year. Johnson has spent more than $30,000 on personal grooming through his campaign fund over the past year, records show.

A makeup artist works on Mayor Brandon Johnson last year. Johnson has spent more than $30,000 on personal grooming through his campaign fund over the last year, records show.

Instagram

More than a month after Mayor Brandon Johnson faced questions over why his campaign fund spent more than $30,000 on personal grooming, records show he’s continuing to pay a South Side makeup artist out of his political committee.

In a disclosure report filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections on Friday, Friends of Brandon Johnson reported making 11 payments totaling $8,200 to Makeup Majic in April, May and June.

That brings the total amount paid by Johnson’s campaign to the business — based in a South Side home and run by makeup artist and self-described “skincare enthusiast” Denise Milloy — to more than $36,000 in 2023 and 2024, records show.

Related

The Chicago Sun-Times reported in early June that Johnson’s campaign had spent significantly not only on makeup but also apparently hair care, though a Johnson aide said at the time that a reported $4,000 payment to a Palatine beauty salon was a mistake, and that expense should have been attributed on paperwork to a West Side barber shop.

The new disclosure report doesn’t reflect that mix-up, but Johnson campaign spokesman Bill Neidhardt said Monday, “The correction has been filed and will be reflected. I will have a better sense of timing later today as to when that correction will be reflected.”

Asked about the overall expenses, Neidhardt said, “I know you are very interested in the mayor’s personal hygiene, but there isn’t much to say beyond that the mayor’s campaign expenditures — not taxpayer funds — are used in a similar manner to other high-profile elected officials who pay people at a fair rate for their services in preparation for frequent public appearances.”

The makeup money

Among the new payments made by Mayor Brandon Johnson's campaign fund to a South Side makeup artist.

Among the new payments made by Mayor Brandon Johnson’s campaign fund to a South Side makeup artist.

Illinois State Board of Elections

“It bears repeating that the mayor does not spend taxpayer dollars and instead uses his own campaign funds to pay Black- and women-owned businesses a fair wage,” Neidhardt said.

When the Sun-Times first reported on these types of expenses, Neidhardt said the payments helped prepare “the mayor and individuals associated with the campaign for public appearances, events, media segments and other availabilities.”

He still won’t identify those other “individuals associated with the campaign.”

While there’s wide latitude in Illinois on how political figures can use their campaign cash, there are prohibitions against using it as a personal piggy bank.

Campaign committees also are supposed to provide some level of detail about their expenditures in elections board filings, and prior to Johnson’s 2023 election, his campaign described some of the payments to Makeup Majic accordingly:

“Candidate makeup for TV.”

“Candidate makeup for debate.”

“Candidate makeup.”

“Makeup retainer.”

After Johnson took office last year, payments to Makeup Majic got more vague, with “event expenses” as the only description.

That’s how the most recent 11 payments were described.

Five of them are from April, totaling $3,550; four are from May, totaling $3,300; and two are from June, totaling $1,350, records show.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Johnson ally blasts city move to shut tent city as plan to 'hide Chicago’s homeless'
Backing for Biden from Illinois Democratic delegates is strong, but cracks are appearing, Sun-Times survey finds
For Chicago students, path to a top CPS high school often begins at 4 and is filled with disparities
'Unique' longtime jurist Virginia Kendall set to become next chief judge of Chicago's federal court
Ahead of DNC, city officials to close, cordon off one of Chicago's largest, most visible homeless camps
Fate of ComEd bribery defendants could be in the dark for months
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-07-14 at 9.22.05 PM.png
Crime
Man shot, killed in Auburn Gresham identified
Achilles C. Beasley, 18, was sitting in a vehicle in the 1800 block of West 88th Street about 6:05 p.m. Sunday when he was hit in the leg by gunfire, police said. He died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Woman shot at Matteson Amazon fulfillment center
The shooting of the 33-year-old woman, who was grazed in the head and suffered non life-threatening injuries, was likely sparked by an earlier fight involving staffers in the parking lot, officials said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago Air and Water Show full lineup for 2024 lakefront event revealed
Returning this year are the Navy Blue Angels and Army Golden Knights, joined by newcomers RJ Gritter and the Trojan Phlyers and more.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Waiter carrying plates with meat dish on some festive event
Letters to the Editor
Once tipped workers reach city’s standard minimum wage, gratuities will be a thing of the past
This is just another example of the great city of Chicago fixing what is not broken, a reader from Bucktown writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
EARTHQUAKE
Environment
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles DeKalb County
The earthquake struck early Monday about 2 kilometers northwest of Somonauk, Illinois in DeKalb County.
By Sun-Times staff
 