Things to do in Chicago May 23-29: The Mix
Neil Young & Crazy Horse in concert, Circus Vazquez, the 35th Rhinoceros Theater Festival, and a 3-day Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival are among the highlights in the week ahead.
Theater
- “The Enigmatist,” created by magician and New York Times crossword constructor David Kwong, is an immersive experience featuring illusions, puzzles and cryptology. Arrive early to solve the four puzzles in a pre-show Puzzle Garden in the lobby. (Not mandatory for entry, but the exercise will enhance the overall experience of the show.) From May 29-June 30 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $59+. Visit chicagoshakes.com.
- Nambi E. Kelley’s “Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution” blends the historical and the personal in the story of civil rights activist Kwame Ture (born Stokely Carmichael), his rise to prominence and the many people who made it possible. Anthony Irons stars; Tasia A. Jones directs. From May 24-June 16 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis. Tickets: $56-$88. Visit courttheatre.org.
- Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s classic musical “A Little Night Music” follows a series of interwoven love affairs during one weekend in the country. The cast includes Colette Todd, Honey West, Patrick Byrnes and Fredrik Egerman. L. Walter Stearns directs. From May 24-July 14 at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, 721 Howard, Evanston. Tickets: $30-$59. Visit theo-u.com.
- Curious Theatre Branch presents the 35th Rhinoceros Theater Festival featuring five weeks of plays, music and performances from more than 50 companies and solo artists. Among the works are India Nicole Burton’s “Measure of a Man,” Rachel Claff’s “A Layperson’s Guide to the Mermaids of Chicago,” Holly Holsinger’s “Marie Curie Horror Story,” Terri Sofianos Wohlgenant’s “The Impossible Knot,” Kevin Coval’s “Grown Man Rapp” and much more. From May 25-June 30 at various locations. Ticket prices vary. For more information, visit rhinofest.com.
- Chicago Opera Theater presents “Music of Remembrance: Before It All Goes Dark,” Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer’s opera, adapted from journalist Howard Reich’s story about a man who, just before his death, discovers he is the heir of a Jewish art collector killed in the Holocaust and the rightful owner of art looted by the Nazis. From May 25-26 at Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan. Tickets: $45. Visit chicagooperatheater.org.
Dance
- Chicago Tap Allstars, a collective of tap dance artists and organizations brought together by M.A.D.D. Rhythms and Chicago Tap Theatre, celebrates National Tap Dance Day with a weekend of workshops, lectures, history lessons, a viewing party and a tap jam. From May 24-26 at Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Martin Luther King Dr. Tickets prices vary. For more information, visit chicagotaptheatre.com or maddrhythms.com.
- Winifred Haun & Dancers and Chicago Movement Collective present “Persistent Spring,” a showcase of dance artists from the two organizations’ educational programs. At 7:30 p.m. May 24-25 at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $35. Visit winifredhaun.org or chicagomovementcollective.com.
- Para.Mar Dance Theatre showcases world premieres by Latin choreographers: Beatriz Garcia Diaz, Xavier Nunez, Bryan Arias and Stephanie Martinez. At 7:30 p.m. May 24 and 2, 7:30 p.m. May 25 at Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland. Tickets: pay-what-you-can. Visit paramardance.com.
- The burlesque and dance troupe Body Confidence for Queens presents “The Making of a Queen,” a journey of finding body confidence, self-love and inner peace. At 8 p.m. May 24-25 at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted. Tickets: $30-$50. Visit steppenwolf.org.
Music
- After more than a decade, Neil Young & Crazy Horse — Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina and Willie Nelson’s son Micah Nelson stepping in for Nils Lofgren — share the stage once again for their “Love the Earth” tour. The song list is expected to be a journey through their hits such as “Cinnamon Girl,” “Heart of Gold” and “Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black).” Reverend Billy & the Stop Shopping Choir open at 7:30 p.m. May 23 at Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Dr. Tickets: $179+. Visit livenation.com.
- Sueños Music Festival, a celebration of reggaeton and Latin music, includes performances by Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Maluma, Young Miko, Bizarrap, Mora, Jowell y Randy, Manuel Turizo and many more. From May 25-26 in Grant Park. Sold out but there is a wait list, or check resale sites. Visit suenosmusicfestival.com.
- Since his 2017 debut Billy Strings has won Grammys and accolades from critics for his take on bluegrass music. His album “Me/And/Dad” is a longtime dream project recorded with his father and consisting of new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics they have been playing together since Strings was a young child. At 7:30 p.m. May 24-25 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont. Tickets: $49+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Colombian singer-songwriter Manuel Turizo is known for his romantic reggaeton style and ability to blend different genres. Expect hits such as “La Nota,” “Quiereme Mientras Se Pueda,” “Mala Costumbre” and more. At 7:30 p.m. May 26 at Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Indiana. Tickets start at $59.50+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Synth pop band Ladytron tours behind the new album “Time’s Arrow,” described as “a dystopian, beatific masterpiece.” The band’s single, “Destroy Everything You Touch,” was featured in the film “Saltburn,” and was lauded as a natural fit for the movie’s story. A DJ set by Hiroko Yamamura opens the show at 8 p.m. May 29 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport. Tickets: $35. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.
- Nashville-based singer Kyshona mixes her love of storytelling with the sound of her musical roots. Her soul-stirring songs on her recent album “Legacy” were crafted to capture the history, essence and stories of her ancestors and family for future generations to hold onto. At 7:30 pm. May 29 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $15-$22. Visit evanstonspacemusic.com.
- British saxophonist YolanDa Brown, now on her first U.S. tour, writes and performs a fusion of reggae, jazz and soul. At 8 p.m. May 29 at The Promontory, 5311 South Lake Park. Tickets: $20-$30. Visit promontorychicago.com.
- Old school hip-hop legends — Rakim, MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, EPMD — perform at 8 p.m. May 25 at Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Indiana. Tickets: $59+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Museums
- “Chicago Collects: Jewelry in Perspective” is an exhibition of more than 299 pieces of rare and historically significant jewelry from the 17th century to the present, all from Chicago collections. Highlights include a rare piece of silver made by Paul Revere Jr., jewelry by Art Nouveau master Rene Lalique, a number of jewels and objects made by Chicago’s own Kalo Shop as well as other Chicago artists from the Arts & Crafts Movement and more. From May 23-Sept. 23 at Driehaus Museum, 40 E. Erie. Admission: $10-$20, children under 12 free. Visit driehausmuseum.org.
- “Designing Donkey Hodie: From Make-Believe to Someplace Else” explores the “practical magic” behind the Emmy-nominated PBS children’s show, from puppet creation to set design. There’s also an outdoor public art installation, “Monsters in Wilder Park: A Kid-Powered Art Show,” which features monster drawing by children. To Aug. 12 at Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill, Elmhurst. Admission: $5-$18. Visit elmhurstartmuseum.org.
Family Fun
- Circus Vazquez sets up its blue and white tent at three Chicago area locations. The family-owned circus blends the modern with the traditional and features a new cast of international performers ranging from clowns and acrobats to jugglers and gymnasts. From May 24-June 3 in Little Village, 4400 W. 26th; June 7-24 at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, and June 28-July 7 at Yorktown Center, 203 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard. Tickets: $30+. Visit circusvasquez.com.
- Wonder Woods Mini Golf is a nine-hole course that educates players of all ages about the fascinating world of trees and their role in the Illinois ecosystems. Tickets: $8, $10 in addition to arboretum admission $9-$17. From May 24-Sept. 2 at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle. Visit mortonarb.org.
- Maxwell Street Market returns to its original home on Maxwell Street for the 2024 season. Expect the usual eclectic mix of food, entertainment and craft, housewares and clothing vendors. From 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month from May 26-Oct. 27 (August date is moved to Sept. 1) on Maxwell from Halsted to Union and on Union from Rochford to Liberty. Admission is free. Visit cityofchicago.gov.
City farmers markets may not be traditional festivals, but they are their own brand of food festival. The market season gets underway with the Daley Plaza Farmers Market from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursdays (May 23-Oct. 24) at 50 W. Washington. For a list of all neighborhood markets, visit chicagofarmersmarkets.us.
Festival Fun
- The 39th annual Belmont Sheffield Music Festival extends from two days to three days this year with music including local tribute bands, food and libations and more. From 5-10 p.m. May 24 and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. May 25-26 on Sheffield from Belmont to Roscoe. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit chicagoevents.com.
- Randolph Street Market Festival, a vintage indoor-outdoor shopping experience, returns from 10-a.m.-5 p.m. May 25-26 at 1341 W. Randolph. Admission: $12, $15. Visit randolphstreetmarket.com.
