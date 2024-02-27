FedEx driver dies after crashing into wall on Tri-State

A FedEx driver died after crashing into a wall early Tuesday on Interstate 294, according to officials.

About 2:25 a.m., the driver, who was in a FedEx double tractor-trailer, left the northbound lanes and struck a wall on I-294 at milepost 52.5, Illinois State Police said.

The driver was thrown from the tractor-trailer and taken to an area hospital, state police said. He later died due to his injuries.

Road closures on I-294 at milepost 52.5 lasted about seven hours before reopening, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.