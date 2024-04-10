The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
White Sox Sports

White Sox walked off by Guardians in 10th

The Sox were 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox walked off by Guardians in 10th
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians

Starting pitcher Erick Fedde of the Chicago White Sox reacts while sitting in the dugout during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 10, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Getty Images)

Jason Miller/Getty

CLEVELAND – First-year hitting coach Marcus Thames already had his hands full when he inherited a group that, as general manager Chris Getz said Tuesday, left little margin for error.

And then his workforce lost Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jimenez.

“It hasn’t been easy when the offense isn’t doing what it’s capable of,” Thames said. “It’s my job to keep these guys positive, keep grinding, grinding, grinding because eventually this thing will turn around, and it will sooner rather than later.

“And at the same time, letting guys know we have to do better at things. Sometimes you have to hit them between the eyes about what’s going on.”

A night after scoring seven runs to break a five-game losing streak, the Sox got two in the first and three in the third on a home run by Gavin Sheets to build a five-run lead against Tanner Bibee but went 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position and lost 7-6 on Bo Naylor’s walk-off single with the bases loaded in the 10th against Bryan Shaw.

Bo’s brother, Josh Naylor, tied it in the 10th with an RBI double off the left-field wall.

Both brothers homered against Erick Fedde in a three-run fourth inning, taking a bite out of a 5-0 deficit. On National Siblings Day, they combined for five RBI.

"In reality, this game’s on me," Fedde said. "When they give us a 5-0 lead, I can’t let them back in the game."

Perhaps. But manager Pedro Grifol was hanging it on missed chances to tack on runs.

"Really, really tough loss," Grifol said. "There were some opportunities we didn’t capitalize on. We have to fight and get better with runners in scoring position."

On the ninth, pinch hitter Paul De Jong (double against Emmanuel Clase) was on third with Nicky Lopez at first and no outs, but didn’t score on Robbie Grossman’s grounder to drawn-in shortstop Brayan Rocchio, who caught it moving toward second and turned a double play.

"Infield in, can’t make the first out at home,” DeJong said. “It was going to be a see-it-through type situation, kind of hit it right at him. I wasn’t able to get much of a secondary, because I didn’t want to get doubled up at third.”

Lenyn Sosa grounded out to end the threat.

Tanner Banks, Dominic Leone, Deivi Garcia and Steven Wilson were good in relief, but the only reliever available after them was Tim Hill and Shaw. Michael Kopech and Jordan Leasure pitched two innings Tuesday.

The Sox clubhouse was quiet as they packed for home. They are off Thursday before opening a weekend series against the Reds.

“Nobody is going to feel sorry for you,” said Thames, whose hitters are 13-for-83 with runners in scoring position. “We lose [three] big boys but we have guys who are capable of being better. And we have to be better.”

“Those guys are hurt, seeing Luis and Yo-Yo go down the way they did, that’s tough,” said Sheets, who gave the Sox a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th with an RBI double.

“But we don’t plan on laying down. We all know that in this room, everybody’s got to step up and do a little bit more than normal. We’re going to accept the challenge.”

NOTES: Oscar Colas was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Moncada’s spot on the roster. Colas grounded out as a pinch hitter in the eighth when the Sox wasted Andrew Vaughn’s leadoff double.

*Grifol said Lenyn Sosa, who played third base, will get a lot of time there in Moncada’s absence, but he also has Braden Shewmake, Nicky Lopez.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Grifol, White Sox carry on after nightmarish start
White Sox’ Yoan Moncada out for three to six months
There’s nothing surprising about the White Sox’ awful start — not the losses, not the injuries
Amid slow start, injuries, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol faces uphill climb
White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada leaves game with adductor strain
White Sox shut out for fourth time in 10 games, fall to 1-9 with loss to Guardians
The Latest
POLICEMEETING-041124-008.jpg
Crime
11th Police District Council calls for restraint in community following release of Dexter Reed footage
At the 11th Police District Council monthly meeting, activists and community members reiterate calls for the officers who shot Dexter Reed during a traffic stop in Humboldt Park to be dismissed. A COPA member was a no-show.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Chicago police officers at fatal traffic stop in Humboldt Park last month.
Police Reform
Killing of Dexter Reed raises questions about Chicago police reform. ‘The message is, go in guns blazing.’
Alexandra Block, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, said the Chicago police department’s approach to reform has amounted to “a box-checking exercise,” and the promises of overhauling the culture haven’t been kept.
By Tom Schuba and Frank Main
 
Porscha Banks, sister of Dexter Reed, shouts at Chicago police officers as activists try to de-escalate the situation during a protest outside the District 11 police station, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Reed was shot and killed by police in an exchange of gunfire back in March.
Editorials
Dexter Reed’s shooting leaves Chicago with questions that demand answers
It’s tragic when a civilian is killed and a police officer wounded during what began as an apparent traffic stop. What’s needed now is a fair and thorough investigation of the March 21 shooting of Dexter Reed and an action plan for preventing another deadly incident.
By CST Editorial Board
 
toddlerfolo-041124 1.jpgThe 3300 block of West North Avenue in Logan Square, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. On Tuesday April 9, 2024, a 4-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting on the block. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
Crime
4-year-old boy shot, wounded near Humboldt Park is ‘stabilized’
The boy was riding in his grandmother’s car about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of West North Avenue when someone in another car opened fire from the sunroof. His condition has since stabilized after surgery, police said.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
News
Chicago Park District union to vote on new five-year contract
The agreement was announced late Tuesday by SEIU Local 73, which represents more than 2,200 park district workers. Negotiations had been ongoing for nine months.
By Kade Heather
 