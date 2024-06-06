The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 6, 2024
White Sox blown out in franchise record 14th straight defeat

Red Sox pound White Sox early and often, Houck takes no-hitter into sixth

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Paul DeJong

White Sox shortstop Paul DeJong is unable to handle a single by Boston Red Sox’s Dominic Smith during the third inning Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Chicago. (AP)

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

The White Sox lost for a franchise record 14th consecutive time Thursday, routed 14-2 by the Red Sox in the first game of a four-game series Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox, who fell to a major league worst 15-48, were no-hit by Red Sox right-hander Tanner Bouck until Lenyn Sosa led off the sixth with a single. Zach DeLoach doubled Sosa home for his first major league hit and RBI.

Sox right-hander Jake Woodford gave up a homer to Jarren Duran on the second pitch of the game, then allowed six more runs and 10 more hits over four innings. Lefty Tim Hill was routed for four runs on six hits in 1 1/3 innings in relief of Woodford.

The Red Sox (32-31) had 24 hits, including three homers. The Sox had four hits, including Andrew Vaughn’s fifth homer.

Infielder Danny Mendick allowed two hits but pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the White Sox.

The Sox have lost 18 of their last 19.

Getz holds prized commodities in Robert Jr., Crochet

General manager Chris Getz said in May he would be open to any trade that would improve the long-term strength of the organization, so reports that pursuit of Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet from other teams is ramping up comes as no surprise.

When Robert came off the IL Tuesday, he said he wanted to stay with the organization that “gave me the opportunity to play in the majors and make my dream come true. But if they decide otherwise, I will go to do my best somewhere else.”

Robert was the DH Thursday and will play the outfield Friday but likely rest Saturday after returning from his hip flexor strain.

“He has a fixed schedule,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

Crowded trainer’s room

Grifol said Yoan Moncada’s rehab for his adductor straing is moving at “a little slower pace,” but he could return around the All-Star break in mid-July.

“He’s catching ground balls, doing good in that regard,” Grifol said. “Not a setback, we’re not going to rush that one. He had a pretty significant injury and we’re not going to rush it.”

*Eloy Jimenez, who was said to be out 4-6 weeks two weeks ago with an adductor strain, could go on a rehab assignment this weekend.

*Mike Clevinger (elbow inflammation is throwing a bullpen Friday but will need at least two rehab starts before returning.

*Reliever Steven Wilson (back tightness) started a rehab assignment at Charlotte Thursday.

*Andrew Benintendi (Achilles tendinitis) took batting practice and did some running.

* Dominic Fletcher (sprained AC joint in his left shoulder) started with exercise and, according to him, will be out 2-3 weeks.

Tributes for Hendriks, Giolito

Red Sox pitchers Liam Hendriks and Lucas Giolito, both on the mend from elbow injuries, tipped their caps from the visitors dugout after receiving a video tribute from the White Sox.

Giolito pitched for the Sox’ 2020 Wild Card and 2021 division champion, the only fruitful years of the last rebuild. Both teams made no advancement in the postseason.

“The one regret is we went through that period and then we have that window where we could have really done something special,” Giolito said. “We just didn’t capitalize on it. So it’s always something I’m going to look back on and be like, damn, I wish we could have done that.”

Hendriks pitched on the Athletics team that defeated the Sox in 2020 before signing a $68 million deal with Chicago. His option was not picked up for this season.

From what he hears, the vibes in the Sox clubhouse are “great” despite an even worse losing track than last season.

“It was harder as a White Sox player last year,” he said. “It was not a fun experience to be around. It was not a great situation to be a part of.”

Roster moves

*Zach Remillard cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.
*Infielder Michael Chavis agreed to terms on a minor league contract and will report to Charlotte after he passes a physical.

