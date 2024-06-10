Getz, make a deal: White Sox should be well positioned in sellers trade market

SEATTLE -- At first glance, at 17-49 entering Monday’s opener of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners, the White Sox would not have the appearance of a treasure trove of a roster for contending teams to raid before the July 30 trade deadline.

But the Sox do have trade chips, including prime pieces on the position player side – All-Star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. – and on the pitching side in left-hander Garrett Crochet.

In right-hander Erick Fedde, who took a 3.26 ERA into his start Monday night, they have starter who would bolster any number of rotations. And there are other assets, reliever Michael Kopech with his electric arm in the bullpen; outfielder Tommy Pham, a proven hitter with recent quality World Series experience and perhaps Paul DeJong, the Sox’ home run leader with 12 who is third among shortstops behind Gunnar Henderson and Corey Seager. Relievers are always wanted.

Looking for a left-handed bat off the bench with pop?

May the Sox interest you in Gavin Sheets?

As general manager Chris Getz looks to pick up the pieces of the recent failed rebuild orchestrated by Ken Williams and Rick Hahn, his aim is to stash a farm system that has climbed to one of the worst to something not great but worth watching, especially at Double-A Birmingham, from where Drew Thorpe has been plucked to make his debut Tuesday.

The Sox rotation at Birmingham is flexing some chutzpah with lefty Noah Schultz (0.77 ERA), who jumped to No. 9 status in Baseball America’s most recent rankings, as well as Ky Bush (1.98 ERA), Mason Adams (2.12 ERA) and Jake Eder (4.55). The Barons are the Southern League’s best team, shortstop Brooks Baldwin is leading the league with a .356 average and second with a .911 OPS, and catcher Edgar Quero was named its Player of the Week Monday.

Thorpe, the Sox’ No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline, came to the Sox from the Padres in the Dylan Cease trade. Quero, the Sox’ No. 4 prospect, came from the Angels in the Lucas Giolito-Reynaldo Lopez trade made by Williams/Hahn. Outfielder Samuel Zavala and pitchers Nick Nastrini, Jairo Iriarte and Jake Eder round out the top 10. All of them came in selloff deals in the last year.

The selloff is still going.

With Crochet and Robert, Getz holds the cards in what will be a sellers market, with 11 teams at .500 or better entering Monday and seven more within one or two games, all of them within grasp of the postseason. Both players have years left on their deals and are not overly expensive.

Getz could ask for the moon, particularly for Robert.

Crochet, 25 this month, is making $800,000 this season and won’t become a free agent until after 2026, and Robert, 26, is under club control through 2027 (with $20 million team options in 2026 and ’27) so Getz is under no pressure to trade them.

Both warrant caution for buying teams, though. His superstar possibilities notwithstanding Robert’s injury history would be something of concern and Crochet’s journey into the unknown of innings limits in his first season as a starter is something for contenders to weigh, although he could be viewed as a bullpen piece down the stretch starter in 2025 and beyond.

Crochet leads the majors with 12.25 strikeouts per nine innings and is 5-1 with a 1.37 ERA in his last eight starts. When it was reported last week that the Padres were showing “strong interest” in Crochet, the reaction around baseball was a collective “of course they are, who wouldn’t be?”

The Sox front office has this going for them: Good working relationships with the Padres, Orioles, Phillies, Yankees, Rangers, Mariners, Diamondbacks and Braves. It doesn’t mean anything is imminent.

Doesn’t mean nothing is, either.

“You’ve got to be where your feet are,’ manager Pedro Grifol said Monday.

“To execute a major league trade there’s a lot of things that have got to go right. You don’t just pick up the phone and say, ‘Hey, we’ll do this for that,’ and that’s it. It takes a little bit of time. And sometimes things happen quickly and sometimes it takes a long time. Sometimes things are ready to go and they break down. “Don’t worry about trade rumors because nobody knows exactly what’s going to happen unless you’re Chris Getz and maybe a couple of guys right next to him and even then, at that particular time, you don’t know how the other side’s going to react and respond and if everything works out.”



