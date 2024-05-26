The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Woodlawn News

1 dead, 1 critical after Woodlawn crash

The women were on their way Saturday night to a police station to make a report when they hit an SUV, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 dead, 1 critical after Woodlawn crash
crime-scene-tape.jpg

Police tape

Brian Jackson | Sun-Times

A woman is dead and another is critically hurt after crashing into an SUV on their way to make a police report in Woodlawn, according to Chicago police.

A Volkswagen and a Chevy SUV were driving in the 6400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when they collided around 10:25 p.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.

A 44-year-old woman who was in the Chevy was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. Another woman, 43, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

A man and a woman who were in the Volkswagen were also taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious and fair condition, respectively, according to police.

Chicago police’s major accidents Unit is investigating.

Next Up In News
Man shot to death in North Lawndale
3 shot, 1 fatally, in North Lawndale
Girl, 5, fatally shot on Near West Side
Illinois lawmakers clear major healthcare reforms, but House adjourns for holiday weekend with no budget
As Pritzker, Dems hash out state budget, lawmakers tackle health care, abortion protections and digital IDs
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash involving stolen car in Englewood
The Latest
Severe weather warning threat today on May 26, 2024
Sueños Music Festival
Sueños music festival delayed by severe weather concerns
Festival organizers made the announcement over social media, advising attendees to wait until further notice before heading to Grant Park.
By Andrea Flores
 
Black and white picture of a child sitting on a tank next to his father.
Chicago
Chicago vet's photos from front lines of World War II published in son's tribute to his dad: 'Looking through my dad's eyes'
After Fred Brems digitized the photos his father took during the war, he was inspired to compile them into a book. “Knights of Freedom” retells his father’s service through letters, stories and historical documents.
By Jessica Ma
 
Xavi sings in front of hundreds at the Sueños Music Festival wearing a Bulls jersey
La Voz Chicago
Festival Sueños Día 1: Xavi, Rels B, Bizarrap
Una multitud se dio cita en el Grant Park para disfrutar del mayor festival de música latina de la ciudad, que se espera que vuelva a congregar a un público alegre el domingo.
By Jackie Serrato  and Ambar Colón
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Many name is Polish, and few people pronounce it correctly
Agnieszka, 14, would disappoint her parents if she Americanized it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Young Miko performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday.
Sueños Music Festival
Young Miko's fans at Sueños ran hot and tepid during her second performance at the Chicago music festival
They were detached at times, but fans showed they knew all the words to “LISA” and “Riri.”
By Ambar Colón
 