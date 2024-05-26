1 dead, 1 critical after Woodlawn crash

A woman is dead and another is critically hurt after crashing into an SUV on their way to make a police report in Woodlawn, according to Chicago police.
A Volkswagen and a Chevy SUV were driving in the 6400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when they collided around 10:25 p.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
A 44-year-old woman who was in the Chevy was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. Another woman, 43, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
A man and a woman who were in the Volkswagen were also taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious and fair condition, respectively, according to police.
Chicago police’s major accidents Unit is investigating.
