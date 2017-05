19-year-old man shot in Lawndale

A 19-year-old man was shot Thursday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Just before 8:30 p.m., a Chevrolet Impala pulled up in the 700 block of South Albany and two males inside the car shot at him, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in his left knee, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.