Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Parents take note: This is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids, so know where they are at all times and be extra careful with toddlers. Meanwhile, power struggles with partners and close friends might take place. (Perhaps because social plans are confused and up for grabs.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your home routine will be interrupted. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Surprise company might appear at your door. Do your best to keep harmony at home, especially if you work from home. Avoid power struggles.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day. However, you might be full of new ideas or stimulated by new encounters. Parents need to be patient with their kids. Romantic partners might be challenged. Stay mellow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Something to do with your assets or your money is unpredictable. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Avoid arguments with a family member. Keep harmony in the family.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re restless and impulsive. Because you might have an argument with someone, perhaps a sibling, relatives or daily contacts, be careful you don’t do something spontaneous that you will regret. (Like flouncing out and forgetting your cellphone.) So embarrassing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a restless day for you, and you might not even know why. Don’t worry about this because these feelings are temporary. However, power struggles about money, or about the ownership of something, or about a possession that you already own might arise today. Stay mellow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the sun is in your sign at odds with big daddy Pluto, which is a sure sign of power struggles. These might be related to a surprise that you encounter with a friend, or dealing with a member of a group. It could be anything. Don’t get sidetracked with mind games. Make a plan and stick to it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you might encounter some kind of upset or a surprise when dealing with parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs or the police. Whatever it is, it could provoke a power struggle. Hey, you don’t need this. Therefore, practice patience because patience is the antidote to anger.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Controversial subjects (like politics, religion or racial issues) might trigger arguments today. Travel plans might be delayed or canceled; ditto for school schedules. Perhaps this is the reason you find yourself at odds with a friend or a member of a group? Don’t try to prove anything. Look for a solution.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a dicey day to deal with parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police because you might have a clash of personalities or a power struggle. Generally, this means you lose. Whatever happens, never underestimate the power of courtesy. (Meanwhile, check banking and shared property.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Arguments about politics, religion or racial issues might be tough to avoid, especially because you have opinions about these issues. You are motivated to make the world a better place. (You like petitions. “Sign here, please.”) Don’t let this ruin relations with a close friend or partner today. Stay chill.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Interruptions to your work are likely today. For some of you, this could be a surprise that is health-related, or even something related to a pet. Pet owners should keep their eyes open. Meanwhile, power struggles about shared property, insurance issues or something to do with loans or mortgages might occur. Be careful.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor actress Rebecca Ferguson (1983) shares your birthday. You are lively, charming and optimistic. You don’t hesitate to express your ideas. This is a strong year for you! Now you will reap the benefits of your hard work. Expect a promotion, acknowledgement, kudos or awards. You are admired.

