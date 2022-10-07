The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 7, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Man dies after struck by Red Line train in Edgewater

The man, whose age is unknown, jumped in front of the train about 4:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
merlin_108786702.jpg

First responders and Chicago Transit Authority officials respond to the scene were a person was struck and killed by a Red Line train near the Bryn Mawr station, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times, Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was found dead Friday afternoon after he was struck by a Red Line train in Edgewater on the North Side.

The man, whose age is unknown, jumped in front of the train about 4:15 p.m. near the Bryn Mawr station in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago police and the CTA said.

The driver of the train was transported to Weiss Hospital for a mental health evaluation, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Merritt said.

Red and Purple Line trains between the Howard and Belmont stops were suspended about 4:30 p.m., the CTA said. Service remained suspended for Red Line service and the Loop-bound Purple Express Line about an hour later.

