Man dies after struck by Red Line train in Edgewater
The man, whose age is unknown, jumped in front of the train about 4:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago police said.
A man was found dead Friday afternoon after he was struck by a Red Line train in Edgewater on the North Side.
The man, whose age is unknown, jumped in front of the train about 4:15 p.m. near the Bryn Mawr station in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago police and the CTA said.
The driver of the train was transported to Weiss Hospital for a mental health evaluation, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Merritt said.
Red and Purple Line trains between the Howard and Belmont stops were suspended about 4:30 p.m., the CTA said. Service remained suspended for Red Line service and the Loop-bound Purple Express Line about an hour later.
The Latest
