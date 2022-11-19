The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2:30 to 5 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid hasty decisions. Don’t jump into a situation without thinking because you might be confused. If you are confused, acknowledge this. The wiser move would be to hesitate. (Did you know that the origin of the word scruples meant “to hesitate”?)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Tread carefully when dealing with financial matters because things might not unfold as you expect. A friend or a member of a group might not be completely honest or open with their information. Postpone important financial expenditures.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Mars is in your sign, as it will be for the rest of year; however, today it is at odds with fuzzy Neptune. This has the effect of taking the wind out of your sails. You might feel discouraged about something. You might doubt your abilities to do something. Actually, this is the perfect day to take a nap.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a classic day to feel second doubts about something. You might doubt a situation; you might doubt another person; you might doubt yourself. If you feel somewhat paralyzed and unable to act, listen to this. Be smart and do nothing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If you have second doubts about leading a group of people, or urging someone to do something, listen to that little voice on your shoulder. You might want to rethink things. Alternatively, if someone suggests something to you that makes you feel hesitant — again —listen to that voice on your shoulder.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might question someone’s leadership, or question the instructions of a parent, boss, teacher or a member of the police. Obviously, you don’t want to get into hot water; but it might be foolish to follow directions that are questionable. Tough call.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

When it comes to travel plans or ideas related to publishing, the media, medicine or something to do with legal matters, postpone actions if you can. That is because today things are in a state of flux, with too much confusion and a lack of direction.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Postpone important decisions about shared property, taxes, inheritances and insurance issues because things are unclear. Furthermore, you are not in the position to defend yourself as well as you might be able to on other days. Timing is everything.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have to cut others some slack, especially partners and close friends, because things are confusing, and this confusion can make you judgmental. You might accuse someone of letting the team down. Or accuse them of something. Be forgiving.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don’t be hard on yourself if you feel confused at work or confused about doing whatever you’re doing. You might work in fits and starts. Or you might feel too lazy to tackle anything. This is because the energy for everyone today is sluggish.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you’re involved in sports today or dealing with kids, don’t be surprised if your energy is flagging. You might feel confused about what is expected of you. This is what’s happening — it’s not your fault. Get as much done as you can but go gently.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is not the day to shove the furniture around at home or make big decisions. Lower your expectations. Don’t try to do too much because you don’t have the juice for it. Furthermore, family discussions will be a bit lame. Poor day for important actions.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Allison Janney (1959) shares your birthday. You are a natural leader. You are confident, friendly and very much an independent thinker. You exude strength, and you have opinions. This year is the end of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it is appropriate to let go of people, places and things that are holding you back from your positive future.

Next Up In Entertainment
Chicago’s Christmas tree lighting and ice skating in Millennium Park: PHOTOS
Ho, ho, no: ‘Elf — The Musical’ suffers from a serious lack of Christmas magic
Plenty to be thankful for in this season of family and empathy
‘Welcome to Chippendales’: A colorful Hulu series portrays the dance troupe’s deadly origins
Taylor Swift finally speaks out about Ticketmaster debacle
At 18, Skokie oboist Zach Allen is pushing past a stroke and on, he hopes, to a big career
The Latest
RAINFOREST_040722_4.jpg
Chicago
Vote for pot company’s plan to set up at old Rainforest Cafe drags out
The vote for the weed shop was held up Friday night amid a resident’s presentation and constant questioning of the pot firm and its experts who testified at the Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals.
By Kade Heather
 
Jalen Suggs
Bulls
Message sent from Bulls coach Billy Donovan, but ‘Big Three’ fall short
The Bulls lost their fourth straight game Friday as Orlando’s Jalen Suggs hit a game-winner in the final seconds. But Donovan pointed the finger once again at a slow start to the game and put it on Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to figure it out.
By Joe Cowley
 
Butler’s Camille Jackson (0) shoots a free throw last season.
High School Basketball
Friday’s girls basketball scores
All the scores from around the state
By Associated Press
 
Lonzo Ball
Bulls
Progress on Lonzo Ball front, but not the kind Bulls fans want to hear
According to coach Billy Donovan, Ball continues to take positive steps in his left knee rehab, but the steps are slow. So slow that the coach still couldn’t offer up any sort of timetable.
By Joe Cowley
 
Cubs pitcher Brailyn Marquez sits in the dugout at 2022 spring training. The Cubs non-tendered him, along with two other players, on Friday.
Cubs
Cubs non-tender three players, avoid arbitration with two and claim one off waivers
The Cubs non-tendered Brailyn Marquez, outfielder Rafael Ortega and right-handed pitcher Alexander Vizcaíno at Friday’s deadline.
By Maddie Lee
 