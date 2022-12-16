Four people wounded in shooting outside Juarez High School on West Side

Four people were outside Benito Juarez High School on the West Side Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, police said.
Some of the victims were reported in critical condition, but no other details were available.
Check back for updates.
