Horoscope for Friday, April 22, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 10:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the perfect day to approach the boss or any authority figure to ask for what you want. You might be surprised how easily you will get their backing. You will be especially successful if this involves some kind of group involvement. Looking good!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a strong day for you! Move forward with confidence, especially with travel plans or ideas you might have related to publishing, the media, medicine or the law. This is also a great day to seek out ways to get further education or sign up for a course.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Financial discussions will favor you because people in power are ready to endorse you. This is a good day to ask for a loan or a mortgage. Likewise, it’s a good day to do fundraising or persuade others with resources to do your bidding.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a great day to deal with partners and close friends as well as professional contacts because people are ready to work together for a common goal, especially to benefit others. You’ll find it easy to get the cooperation of others, most likely people from different countries and cultural backgrounds.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Work-related travel will appeal to you today. Whatever you do will shine with success because this is a “lucky” day for you regarding your job, and also your health. Even your pet will be a source of joy. (Sometimes things just go your way — and this is one of those days.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s Friday and you’re ready for fun! Enjoy a long lunch. Make plans with loved ones for a fun evening. It’s a great day to socialize. It’s also a wonderful day to enjoy fun activities with children. Note: Financial speculation is favored before the moon alert begins.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Two lovely options are yours today. You might enjoy entertaining at home, which means invite others over for pizza and some laughs. Alternatively, some of you will enjoy some peace and quiet at home. It’s your call. Look for excellent real estate opportunities before the moon alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a marvelous day for you! You feel enthusiastic, exuberant and eager to explore new ideas by talking to others, especially in group situations. You will love to learn new things. Likewise, you will love to teach others. It’s a win-win day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Business and commerce are favored today; however, whatever negotiations you agree to must be completed before the moon alert. Or you can explore financial negotiations, and then sign on the dotted line tomorrow. Good day for real estate opportunities!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you feel good. You will enjoy the company of congenial people. In particular, you will like to be with old friends. You will especially be concerned for the welfare of loved ones. All group activities will shine!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you because you feel happy in a personal, quiet way. Your confidence is strong. In particular, you might be happy with financial deals or researching ways to promote your earnings.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a wonderful day to enjoy the company of others, especially in groups. Make a point to attend conferences, clubs and organizations because you will enjoy the interaction with others. They’ll be glad to have you on board because you obviously want to benefit and help.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (1966) shares your birthday. You are a perfectionist who is bold, daring and sometime eccentric; and yet, you are also conservative at times. People find you charming and witty. This year you will experience some exciting changes along with greater freedom. Be ready to act on opportunities when they arise. You might travel more.

