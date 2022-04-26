Menu planner: Marinated flank steak leaves you satisfied

Marinated flank steak

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 6 hours to overnight

Cooking time: 11 to 21 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 beef flank steak (about 1 1/2 pounds)

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients except steak, salt and pepper in small bowl. Place steak and marinade in a sealable plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours to overnight, turning occasionally. Remove steak from bag; discard marinade. Place steak on grill over medium ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (or 16 to 21 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill) for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Season steak with salt and pepper as desired. Carve steak crosswise into thin slices.

Per serving: 159 calories, 23 grams protein, 7 grams fat (40% calories from fat), 2.8 grams saturated fat, no carbohydrate, 65 milligrams cholesterol, 71 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Roast chicken with herbs

Makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 2 hours; standing time: 15 to 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

4 fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon chopped flatleaf parsley

2 tablespoons softened butter

Coarse salt to taste

Pepper to taste

1 (5-pound) roasting chicken

2/3 cup dry white wine or water

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Mash the herbs with the butter; season with salt and pepper to taste. Carefully lift skin of the breast of the bird so that you have a pocket into which to stuff the butter. Ease the skin from legs in same way. Push in as much butter as possible without tearing the skin. Set chicken in roasting pan; spread remaining butter on outside. Roast about 1 hour and 50 minutes, pouring the wine or water into the pan halfway through. Chicken is done when internal temperature of thigh reaches 165 degrees and juices run clear. Remove from oven; tent with foil and let stand 15 to 20 minutes before slicing.

Per serving (white meat without skin): 157 calories, 26 grams protein, 5 grams fat (32% calories from fat), 2.1 grams saturated fat, no carbohydrate, 89 milligrams cholesterol, 70 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Per serving (dark meat without skin): 158 calories, 22 grams protein, 7 grams fat (41% calories from fat), 2.7 grams saturated fat, no carbohydrate, 113 milligrams cholesterol, 126 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Spicy almond soba noodles with edamame

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: less than 10 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes, plus noodles

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces dried soba noodles

2 cups fresh or frozen shelled edamame

1 tablespoon almond or other nut butter

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons unseasoned rice vinegar

4 cloves garlic, crushed and finely chopped

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 cup hot water, plus more as needed

Coarse salt to taste

4 green onions (white and green parts), thinly sliced

2 red bell peppers, thinly sliced

1/4 cup sliced almonds, coarsely chopped and toasted

Cook noodles in boiling water according to directions. Use tongs to transfer the cooked noodles to individual serving bowls; reserve cooking water. Return water to a boil on medium-high. Add edamame and cook 5 minutes or until tender; drain and add to noodles.

Meanwhile, for the dressing: Combine almond butter, vinegar, garlic and red pepper in a small bowl. Add hot water, stirring to mix well. Thin with more water, a teaspoon at a time, if necessary. Add salt to taste; add more vinegar for a tangier sauce and more red pepper to make it spicier. Add dressing to noodles and edamame, along with scallions, bell pepper and chopped almonds. Toss to combine; serve.

Per serving: 379 calories, 21 grams protein, 9 grams fat (20% calories from fat), 0.4 gram saturated fat, 58 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 101 milligrams sodium, 10 grams fiber.

Carb count: 4.

Roasted cauliflower fettuccine

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Cut 1 large head of cauliflower into 1/2-inch pieces; cut 4 strips bacon into 1/4-inch pieces. Place bacon, then cauliflower in a large, rimmed baking pan lined with nonstick foil. Roast 35 minutes or until browned. Meanwhile, cook 12 ounces fettuccine according to package directions; drain. Return fettuccine to pot and add 1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added or regular fire-roasted diced tomatoes, 1 tablespoon rinsed capers and the cauliflower mixture. Toss to coat. Serve with a romaine salad and garlic bread.

Italian pasta and meatballs

Bring 1 3/4 cups unsalted chicken broth and 1 cup water to a boil in a large nonstick skillet. Stir in 8 ounces mini rigatoni pasta; reduce heat to medium-high and cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1 (12-ounce) package refrigerated heat-and-eat Italian turkey meatballs, 1 (9-ounce) package frozen Italian green beans, 1 pint halved grape tomatoes and 3 tablespoons Italian salad dressing; return to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to medium; simmer 5 minutes, stirring often, until pasta is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed.