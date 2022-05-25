1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in South Austin shooting

One man was killed and another seriously hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Austin on the West Side.

About 2:30 p.m., the two men were in the 5800 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 38, was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The other man, 41, suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen, back and leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A person of interest was transported to area headquarters for questioning, police said.

