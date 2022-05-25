1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in South Austin shooting

One man was killed and another seriously hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Austin on the West Side.
About 2:30 p.m., the two men were in the 5800 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
One man, 38, was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.
The other man, 41, suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen, back and leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
A person of interest was transported to area headquarters for questioning, police said.
The Cubs activated Nico Hoerner on Wednesday and placed catcher Yan Gomes on the IL.
“I hate to say this, there are more people that are shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted, “Shame on you.” Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) tweeted that the Republican governor was an “@sshole” and should” keep our city’s name out of your mouth.”
Biophilia is a term biologist Edward O. Wilson used in the 1980s to describe humans’ connection to the natural world.
Dad from ‘19 Kids and Counting’ has a ‘deep-seated, pervasive and violent sexual interest in children,’ prosecutors say.
The board voted 3-2 Wednesday to increase CPS’ obligation to the underfunded pensions to more than triple what it paid in 2020. Before that, the city covered the full cost.