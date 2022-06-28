Horoscope for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Moon Alert

After 7 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The new moon occurs in Cancer at 9:52 p.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the perfect time to make resolutions about how to improve your home and your family relationships. It will be easy to do this because you are in such a positive frame of mind. Enjoy the company of relatives, siblings and neighbors.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

We are gregarious creatures. “No man is an island.” The new moon today is the ideal time to think about how you communicate to others. Are you clear in all your communications? Meanwhile, this is a great day for business, finance and boosting your income. Ka-ching!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Use today’s new moon to resolve how to better handle your money and your possessions. If you think money is dirty, you won’t hang on to it. Money is energy. Meanwhile because this is a popular day for you, you shine in group situations!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is the perfect day to take a realistic look in the mirror to see how you can improve the image you create on your world. Ideas? Haircut? Wardrobe change? Enjoy a moment of solitude if you can find it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today’s new moon makes you feel in touch with your spiritual values. We all believe in something. Even if we believe that we don’t believe in anything. That’s what we believe. Enjoy group interactions and hanging out with friends, especially creative, artistic people.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the best day of the year to think about the friendships you have or don’t have, and what kind of friend you are to others. The bottom line is if you want to have friends, you have to be friendly! Today you impress bosses and VIPs.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today is the only new moon that is at the top of your chart all year. This means it’s time to think about your life direction. Are you headed where you want to go? Where do you want to be in five years? Travel has a strong appeal.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Take a moment to make some resolutions about how to expand your world. Can you travel? Can you take courses or get further education to enrich your life? What can you do to feel more fulfilled? Meanwhile, gifts and wealth might come your way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is a wonderful opportunity to set intentions about debt, inheritances and anything that involves jointly-owned property. How can you clean up loose details? How can you resolve things so that you are happy with the result?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today’s new moon is opposite your sign. (This happens only once a year.) This is an ideal chance to see how you can improve your closest relationships, partnerships or friendships. This is important. These relationships affect your happiness; therefore, make them work.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This might be the best day of the year to take a moment and make a resolution about how to improve your efficiency in whatever you do. By extension, how can you improve your health as well? What can you do to really pull your act together? Meanwhile, romance and social opportunities delight!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A healthy balance between work, play and creative expression is ideal. We are a work-oriented society. If our creative talents don’t earn money, they are dismissed. Today’s new moon is the perfect time to ask yourself what makes you happy. (This is also a great day to entertain at home.) Invite someone over!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Director, actor Mel Brooks (1926) shares your birthday. You are witty, sociable and you know how to please others. You are an ambitious go-getter because you like to succeed because you don’t want to fail. This year construction will be your theme. You might physically build something or you might build an inner structure in your life. You can accomplish a lot.

