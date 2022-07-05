The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Menu planner: Serve your friends skillet salmon with citrus salsa

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Skillet salmon with citrus salsa

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the salsa:

2 red or other grapefruits, sectioned and chopped (2 cups)

2 tablespoons minced red onion

1 fresh jalapeno, seeded and minced with membranes removed (1 tablespoon)

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro leaves

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

For the salmon:

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ancho chili powder or chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

4 wild or other salmon fillets (about 1 1/4 pounds total)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salsa: In a bowl, combine all salsa ingredients.

Salmon: In a small bowl, combine paprika, chili powder, garlic powder and salt. Season tops of salmon with mixture. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium-high. Cook salmon, seasoned side down, 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Turn; cook until opaque and desired doneness, about 10 to 12 minutes, depending on thickness.

Per serving: 279 calories, 31 grams protein, 11 grams fat (36% calories from fat), 1.8 grams saturated fat, 14 grams carbohydrate, 66 milligrams cholesterol, 480 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Baked risotto with spinach and peas

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 to 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons butter

1 shallot, chopped

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

1/2 cup dry white wine

3 cups unsalted vegetable broth

1 cup Arborio rice

1 cup frozen petite green peas, thawed

4 ounces fresh baby spinach, roughly chopped (about 2 cups)

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In an oven-safe Dutch oven, heat butter on medium-high. Add shallot, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; cook, stirring often, 3 to 5 minutes or until softened. Add wine and cook, stirring, 2 to 3 minutes or until almost evaporated. Add broth and rice; bring to boil. Cover; place in oven. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until rice is tender and creamy. Add peas, spinach, Parmesan, remaining salt and remaining pepper; stir to combine. If too thick, stir in up to 1/4 cup hot water. Sprinkle with more Parmesan before serving.

Per serving: 196 calories, 5 grams protein, 5 grams fat (23% calories from fat), 3 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carbohydrate, 13 milligrams cholesterol, 303 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Quesadilla pie

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 to 2 1/2 cups cooked chopped chicken breast

1 1/2 cups chunky salsa, divided

1/4 cup low-fat sour cream

3 (7 1/2-inch) whole-grain tortillas

1 1/4 cups shredded 50% reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup fresh baby spinach

In a large bowl, combine chicken, 1/2 cup salsa and the sour cream. Spread 1/2 cup salsa in a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Press 1 tortilla into pie plate; top with half the chicken mixture. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup cheese and half the spinach. Repeat, reserving 1/4 cup cheese. Top with final tortilla; spread with remaining 1/2 cup salsa and sprinkle with reserved cheese. Cover with foil; bake 25 minutes or until cheese melts. To serve, slice into wedges.

Per serving: 249 calories, 25 grams protein, 8 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 3.9 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 56 milligrams cholesterol, 618 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Turkey breast

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine 1 (15-ounce) can creamed corn, 3/4 cup 1% milk, 1 lightly beaten egg, 3 tablespoons melted butter, 1 tablespoon white sugar and 1 tablespoon flour. Mix well; transfer to a 2-quart casserole coated with cooking spray. Bake 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Serve with baked corn. Add broccoli with a squeeze of lemon juice, mixed greens and whole-grain.

Sweet and juicy drumsticks

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1/3 cup orange marmalade, 1/3 cup barbecue sauce and 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce; mix well. Place 8 skinless chicken drumsticks in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish lined with foil. Sprinkle with coarse salt and pepper to taste. Pour sauce over chicken; bake 1 hour, basting occasionally. Increase temperature to 400 degrees; bake 15 more minutes.

Corn beef-wich with horseradish slaw

Layer thinly sliced corned beef on dark rye or pumpernickel bread and top with a mixture of packaged coleslaw mix, thin red bell pepper strips and vinaigrette accented with prepared horseradish. Close sandwich and slice on the diagonal. Serve with baked chips and dill pickles

