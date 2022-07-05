Menu planner: Serve your friends skillet salmon with citrus salsa

Skillet salmon with citrus salsa

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the salsa:

2 red or other grapefruits, sectioned and chopped (2 cups)

2 tablespoons minced red onion

1 fresh jalapeno, seeded and minced with membranes removed (1 tablespoon)

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro leaves

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

For the salmon:

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ancho chili powder or chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

4 wild or other salmon fillets (about 1 1/4 pounds total)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salsa: In a bowl, combine all salsa ingredients.

Salmon: In a small bowl, combine paprika, chili powder, garlic powder and salt. Season tops of salmon with mixture. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium-high. Cook salmon, seasoned side down, 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Turn; cook until opaque and desired doneness, about 10 to 12 minutes, depending on thickness.

Per serving: 279 calories, 31 grams protein, 11 grams fat (36% calories from fat), 1.8 grams saturated fat, 14 grams carbohydrate, 66 milligrams cholesterol, 480 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Baked risotto with spinach and peas

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 to 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons butter

1 shallot, chopped

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

1/2 cup dry white wine

3 cups unsalted vegetable broth

1 cup Arborio rice

1 cup frozen petite green peas, thawed

4 ounces fresh baby spinach, roughly chopped (about 2 cups)

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In an oven-safe Dutch oven, heat butter on medium-high. Add shallot, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; cook, stirring often, 3 to 5 minutes or until softened. Add wine and cook, stirring, 2 to 3 minutes or until almost evaporated. Add broth and rice; bring to boil. Cover; place in oven. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until rice is tender and creamy. Add peas, spinach, Parmesan, remaining salt and remaining pepper; stir to combine. If too thick, stir in up to 1/4 cup hot water. Sprinkle with more Parmesan before serving.

Per serving: 196 calories, 5 grams protein, 5 grams fat (23% calories from fat), 3 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carbohydrate, 13 milligrams cholesterol, 303 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Quesadilla pie

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 to 2 1/2 cups cooked chopped chicken breast

1 1/2 cups chunky salsa, divided

1/4 cup low-fat sour cream

3 (7 1/2-inch) whole-grain tortillas

1 1/4 cups shredded 50% reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup fresh baby spinach

In a large bowl, combine chicken, 1/2 cup salsa and the sour cream. Spread 1/2 cup salsa in a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Press 1 tortilla into pie plate; top with half the chicken mixture. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup cheese and half the spinach. Repeat, reserving 1/4 cup cheese. Top with final tortilla; spread with remaining 1/2 cup salsa and sprinkle with reserved cheese. Cover with foil; bake 25 minutes or until cheese melts. To serve, slice into wedges.

Per serving: 249 calories, 25 grams protein, 8 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 3.9 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 56 milligrams cholesterol, 618 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Turkey breast

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine 1 (15-ounce) can creamed corn, 3/4 cup 1% milk, 1 lightly beaten egg, 3 tablespoons melted butter, 1 tablespoon white sugar and 1 tablespoon flour. Mix well; transfer to a 2-quart casserole coated with cooking spray. Bake 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Serve with baked corn. Add broccoli with a squeeze of lemon juice, mixed greens and whole-grain.

Sweet and juicy drumsticks

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1/3 cup orange marmalade, 1/3 cup barbecue sauce and 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce; mix well. Place 8 skinless chicken drumsticks in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish lined with foil. Sprinkle with coarse salt and pepper to taste. Pour sauce over chicken; bake 1 hour, basting occasionally. Increase temperature to 400 degrees; bake 15 more minutes.

Corn beef-wich with horseradish slaw

Layer thinly sliced corned beef on dark rye or pumpernickel bread and top with a mixture of packaged coleslaw mix, thin red bell pepper strips and vinaigrette accented with prepared horseradish. Close sandwich and slice on the diagonal. Serve with baked chips and dill pickles