Horoscope for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Refrain from important decisions regarding your work, your health or even something to do with a pet because there’s an element of confusion. Your idealism might sway you in a direction that you will regret. Just stay the course until you really know what’s happening. Don’t jump to conclusions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the classic day for feeling romantically discouraged. If this is the case, ask yourself, did you clearly express your expectations? Because unexpressed expectations are almost a guarantee for disappointment. People cannot read your mind. (Even though you think they “should” know something.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a poor day for important family decisions because there is an element of confusion. In some cases, it might even be an element of deceit that is present. Therefore, if you’re not sure what’s going on, relax. You’re probably right. Take it easy and wait a few days for things to settle.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today your imagination might be in overdrive, which is why you can dream up all kinds of fantastical stories. However, discussions with others are subject to confusion, even suspicion. Accept this and postpone important decisions for a few days. It’s no biggie.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a poor day for big purchases or financial decisions because you might not see things clearly. You might buy something based on wishful thinking, and later, you will regret it. Do not agree to any important financial matters. Don’t get talked into anything.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon and Venus plus Mercury retrograde are in your sign. Meanwhile, Neptune is opposite your sign. This is not a combination that encourages clarity. Quite the opposite. Therefore, if you think something fishy is going on, it probably is.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Issues going on behind the scenes might be cloudy or confusing. You might feel unsure about something, which gives you a feeling in the pit of your stomach? Listen to that warning because today is subject to confusion, even deception. Tread carefully.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions with friends or members of groups might disappoint you. You might feel left out. You might feel that people are purposely sidelining you or not telling you the whole story. This might be the case; and yet, it might not be. Today is rife with confusion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a poor day for important discussions with authority figures, especially bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs because nobody knows who’s coming or going. Wishful thinking does not necessarily make it so. Postpone important decisions. Don’t believe everything you hear.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Avoid the propaganda or persuasive dialogue of others who want to say anything to persuade you to believe in their cause. Be suspicious of everything you hear because people are confused, manipulative and even deceitful today. Mostly, however, they’re disappointed. Agree to nothing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Postpone important decisions about shared property, inheritances, insurance disputes, taxes and debt. Likewise, if there is romantic disappointment in a passionate relationship, put everything on hold. Misunderstandings are classic. Don’t ruin a relationship because of confusion. Wait a few days to discover the real truth.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might feel disappointed in a friend, especially an old friend you haven’t seen for a while. Or perhaps you’re disappointed in an ex-partner who is back on the scene? Whatever the case, and whoever might disappoint you, don’t take this too seriously because today, misunderstandings and confusion are par for the course.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Screenwriter, actress Nia Vardalos (1962) shares your birthday today. You are charming and intense. You are considerate of others, and of very observant about the human condition. You are also talented and will choose different ways to express yourself. You’re interested in many things! This year your zest for life is strong! Enjoy socializing with others. Many of you will rekindle old friendships. It’s time to let your hair down.

