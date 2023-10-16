The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Suspect charged after security guard shot at Red Line station in Chatham: cops

Attempted murder and weapons charges have been filed against 20-year-old Andre Holland in the Saturday shooting, police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A 20-year-old man is accused of shooting a security guard over the weekend at the 79th Street Red Line station, police said.

Andre Holland, 20, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. It was Holland’s first arrest.

Saturday, Holland and the 22-year-old guard were in an argument that became physical and Holland allegedly pulled a gun and shot the guard about 4:25 p.m. near the station in the first block of West 79th Street, Chicago police and the CTA said.

The guard suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A handgun was also recovered and Holland, of the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue, was scheduled to appear in court later Monday on the charges.

The CTA and police couldn’t confirm the security guard’s employment.

