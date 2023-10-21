The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Don’t accept hate and anger as the norm in Chicago

Antisemitic, anti-Muslim incidents and crimes are rising. Hostility against migrants led to an alderperson and her aide being attacked. People in the Chicago area have to be better than this.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Don’t accept hate and anger as the norm in Chicago
A young boy holds a sign that reads “I am not a threat” during a vigil for Wadea Al-Fayoume at the gymnasium of Prairie Activity &amp; Recreation Center on Tuesday in Plainfield.

A young boy holds a sign that reads “I am not a threat” during a vigil for Wadea Al-Fayoume at the gymnasium of Prairie Activity & Recreation Center on Oct. 17 in Plainfield.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Readers may have noticed something disturbing about the Friday print edition of the Sun-Times: Four pages in a row of reporting on unacceptable incidents of hate or hostility, all taking place right here in our city and suburbs. 

We — those of us who live in the Chicago area — are better than this. Or if not, we have to be.

Yes, we know that emotions and reflexive anger are running high, in response to tensions around the world and here at home. But lashing out at neighbors, or even strangers, is never the answer. 

Consider the news on page 3 of President Joe Biden’s television address regarding the wars in Israel and Ukraine. Biden’s speech included a mention of the fatal stabbing of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume, a Palestinian American boy, and the attack on his mother allegedly by their landlord in the Plainfield area. 

“His name was Wadea,” Biden said. “Wadea. A proud American. A proud Palestinian American family. We can’t stand by and stand silent when this happens. We must without equivocation denounce antisemitism. We must also without equivocation denounce Islamophobia.”

Editorial

Editorial

Then, on page 4, the article titled “Middle East war fans flames of hare here,” with details about several antisemitic and anti-Muslim acts.

  • A Lombard man allegedly threatened to shoot two Muslim men at an apartment complex.
  • Chicago Police said an Israeli flag outside a Portage Park home was replaced with a Palestinian one that said “Palestine will be free, all Jerusalem to the sea.”
  • A “threatening hate letter” was sent by mail to an all-girls Muslim school in the southwest suburbs after which school officials canceled in-person classes Friday.

On page 5 was the news regarding an attorney in the Illinois comptroller’s office, Sarah Chowdhury, who was fired over antisemitic comments allegedly made on social media, including “Hitler should have eradicated all of you.” 

Related

On page 6: another incident of hostility, this time against Ald. Julia Ramirez and a 21-year-old aide over a proposed winter tent camp for migrants in Brighton Park. The pair were attacked by protesters before police got them to a squad car. It was a sampling of the anger that has brewed, unjustifiably, against migrants in recent months.

In addition, Muslims have been reporting “death-threat level messages” to the Chicago branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. 

Chicagoans, and the world as a whole, are living through hair-raising events. Those of us with the power to do so must stand up for all of those being hurt or maligned.

Hate should have no home in Chicago.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Editorial
Ramova Theatre’s curtain will rise again in Bridgeport
Some customers are still paying the price for corruption at failed Bridgeport bank
Killing of 6-year-old Palestinian American boy shows hate can spread all too quickly
Chicago’s Department of Environment is back, but needs to get bigger
House speaker fight shows right-wing Republicans have no interest in good government
‘Justice begins by condemning these horrific attacks’
The Latest
St. Francis’ Alessio Milivojevic (11) scrambles with the ball against Nazareth.
High School Football
St. Francis’ Alessio Milivojevic to Ian Willis connection keeps Nazareth stuck on four wins
Milivojevic, who is committed to Ball State, was 15-for-20 for 234 yards and the two TDs to Willis. He also ran for a score, giving him 31 combined touchdowns this season.
By Mike Clark
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Morris’s Daniel Riley (50) and Connor Mettile (34) celebrate after Morris defeats Sycamore.
High School Football
How the Super 25 high school football teams fared in Week 9
Results from all the ranked teams.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle
Crime
Motorcyclist killed after being hit by semitruck on Lower West Side
A truck driver was turning from South Blue Island Avenue onto South Wood Street when he struck the motorcyclist, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Morris’s Jacob Swartz (36) runs through a hole against Sycamore.
High School Football
Morris beats Sycamore to give a football-crazed city a perfect regular season
There are schools with more state titles and more wins. But the importance of high school football in Morris goes a step beyond any other local community.
By Michael O’Brien
 