The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Seen any good theater lately? Now is the time

Live theater in Chicago is in trouble. But the show must go on — and all of us have a role to play in making sure it does.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Seen any good theater lately? Now is the time
Kelvin Roston Jr. in “The Gospel of Colonus”&nbsp;at Court Theatre.

Kelvin Roston Jr. in “The Gospel of Colonus” at Court Theatre, one of the many productions honored with Jeff Awards this week.

Joe Mazza

Chicago’s theater community celebrated its own at this week’s 2023 Equity Jeff Awards, showing that one of the city’s signature entertainment industries, though down, is definitely not out.

And that Chicago theaters — great and small — are still producing important, award-winning work sends just the right message now as the industry grapples with declining audiences and plummeting revenue, both caused by the pandemic.

Monday night’s Jeff Awards shows Chicago still makes good theater. And we need to get out and see it.

Arts and culture in crisis

The same day the Jeff Awards honored 46 recipients in 32 Equity theater categories — recognizing plays from the Goodman Theatre’s “The Who’s Tommy” to Teatro Vista’s “Dream King” — the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs put out a production of its own: Navigating Recovery: Arts and Culture Financial and Operating Trends in Chicago.

Editorials bug

Editorials

The study paints a current picture of Chicago’s arts and culture scene that is bleak — but not entirely surprising to anyone who’s kept an eye on things lately.

The document reports arts and culture in Chicago are facing a growing crisis with no clear way out.

“We were planning our return during COVID and thought it would come back to what it was,” a performing arts organization leader quoted anonymously in the report said. “It never will be back to what it was. If we know folks aren’t coming back right away — especially for new works — how can we properly scale the operations and execution of them?”

Related

Chicago isn’t alone. Other cities are facing the same problem as well.

But that’s cold comfort. Live theater in Chicago is not just entertainment, but it’s how many people — on stage and behind the scenes — earn a living. Before the pandemic, downtown theaters alone generated $90 million a year in ticket sales and put 6,000 people to work.

That’s too big a thing to let fail.

For months now, this editorial page has urged everyone from business leaders, the philanthropy community, influential arts movers-and-shakers, and the mayor to recognize the economic crisis Chicago theater faces and act on it.

And they must.

But Chicagoans themselves also have a role to play. We must start buying tickets and attending performances.

Go see something. Be it a big downtown theater production or one of the many intriguing plays happening in neighborhood theater across the city.

Maybe even both.

The show must go on — and all of us have a role to play in making sure it does.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In News
Temp worker advocates hail Illinois law that promises equal pay
Esther Saks, social justice activist, River North art gallery owner dies at 93
CTA bus supervisor shot, witness returns fire after crash in Archer Heights
Damen Silos demolition delayed by federal review
South and West Siders plead for law to end pollution ‘sacrifice zones’
McCarthy ousted as speaker — how House members from Illinois voted
The Latest
Silva Luna speaks about the unfair working conditions as a temp worker during a press conference at the Casa Michoacan at 1638 S Blue Island Ave in Pilsen, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The Temp Worker Fairness and Safety Act gives temp workers new protection and right to equal pay.
Hardest-Working Voices in Labor
Temp worker advocates hail Illinois law that promises equal pay
The Temp Worker Fairness and Safety Act aims to prevent ‘permatemping,’ where an employer keeps a temp worker indefinitely, by requiring that employers pay temps similar wages as direct hires after 90 days on the job.
By David Struett
 
PXL_20231003_150021411.jpg
Obituaries
Esther Saks, social justice activist, River North art gallery owner dies at 93
Saks was a big believer in shifting the world for the better, and often spread that message to her daughters. “The assignment was to be part of something greater than yourself and contribute to that in a positive, creative, bold way,” Jane Saks, one of her four daughters, said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A man was fatally shot Friday in Grand Crossing.
Crime
CTA bus supervisor shot, witness returns fire after crash in Archer Heights
The shooting happened during a ‘disturbance’ following a CTA bus crash near 47th Street and Archer Avenue.
By Kade Heather
 
Patriot Front, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center classified as a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, march down South Michigan Avenue in the Loop as anti-abortion activists march across the street during a March for Life rally, Saturday afternoon, Jan. 8, 2022.
Editorials
We must fight back against the propaganda that fuels hate crimes
It’s not illegal for hate groups to spread their message via leaflets or protests, and that’s happening far more often these days, an Anti-Defamation League report found. It’s important to stop their rhetoric before it leads to harm.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The Damen Silos along the Chicago River on Damen near 29th Street are expected to be torn down. The new owner will need approvals by the federal government and the city.
Environment
Damen Silos demolition delayed by federal review
The city won’t determine next steps in the proposed teardown of the Southwest Side structures until the Army Corps of Engineers does its own assessment.
By Brett Chase
 