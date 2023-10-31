The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Left out of family celebrations, I feel like the black sheep

Estrangement from siblings leaves reader heartbroken and lonely.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Left out of family celebrations, I feel like the black sheep
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have been having a hard time dealing with my family. We have never been close. My mother played favorites and never showed me any affection. My siblings followed suit, and I always felt like an outsider. My father was wonderful and loved me very much, for which I am forever grateful.

Both my parents died last year. I was walking on eggshells the entire time. My brothers and sisters seemed to think that I was now a member of the family. They included me in events and told me they loved me. I was so hopeful.

After my mother’s death, I was cut out of the family again. I’m no longer invited to family celebrations or holidays. I am heartbroken and lonely. I have no one left. Family is so important to me. I am embarrassed to admit I am now estranged from everyone. Can you help? — BLACK SHEEP IN KENTUCKY

DEAR BLACK SHEEP: Unfortunately, your experience is not unique. I hear it more and more, in one variation or another. It is now time for you to build a family of your own, composed of friendships with people you can trust. Many people do this and, when they do, find themselves happier and more rewarded than they felt with their relatives.

As you do this, do not look back. Begin not by asking for friendship, but by being honest and befriending others. Look around, and you will see them everywhere. There’s no shame in reaching out, so please do not feel embarrassed about being a member of a very large “club.”

DEAR ABBY: I’m a Realtor and managing broker helping my fiance’s son, “Mark,” buy a new home. We’re set to close next month. Tonight, my fiance, “Simon,” told me I am not to keep any of my commission — that Mark expects me to give it all to him. Granted, I was planning to give Mark a token of appreciation — a few hundred dollars, perhaps — but not my entire commission!

I told Simon he must have misunderstood, that this is my JOB, my work. No one gives someone their entire paycheck, do they? I don’t think there’s any way Mark would expect 100% of my commission, but Simon says if I don’t agree, there will be “consequences.”

Our relationship is already strained, and I feel this is not only over the top but also completely disrespectful. I’m trying not to rock the boat with the holidays coming up. Please help me. — ON THE SPOT IN ILLINOIS

DEAR ON THE SPOT: Sometimes it’s better to confront a problem than to ignore it for fear of what you might find out. This is one of those times. Tell your fiance to explain EXACTLY what he meant by “consequences” if you don’t agree to his son’s unreasonable demand. Listen carefully to what he has to say.

If you give in to emotional blackmail this time, it’s only a taste of what you will receive from him and his son in the future. If there is a wedding planned anytime soon, I urge you to slam on the brakes until this matter is ironed out to your satisfaction.

A GENTLE REMINDER TO PARENTS OF YOUNG CHILDREN: Tonight, wee witches and goblins will be out trick-or-treating. Please supervise them closely so they’ll be safe. Happy Halloween, everyone! — Love, ABBY

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Good advice for everyone — teens to seniors — is in “The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It.” To order, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should groom exclude boozing relatives from his wedding?
Dear Abby: Romance was going great until woman ghosted me
Dear Abby: Friend offers to make me a quilt, then never does
Dear Abby: How do 9 siblings, all very different, still get along?
Dear Abby: It’ll break child’s heart if I leave his unfaithful father
Dear Abby: New doctor had me keep clothes on at exam, and I’m confused
The Latest
Taylor Raddysh has taken on penalty-killing duties for the Blackhawks this season.
Blackhawks
Camp conversation leads to Taylor Raddysh becoming staple on Blackhawks’ penalty kill
The versatile forward had experience playing on the penalty kill in Tampa, but never did it last season with the Hawks. That has changed this season, and he has contributed to the team’s excellent penalty-kill results so far.
By Ben Pope
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man slain in Greater Grand Crossing drive-by
The man, 29, was shot and killed in the 7200 block of South University Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke at a City Council meeting, May 4, 2011.
Ed Burke
How the near absolute power Edward Burke wielded absolutely paved the way for his alleged corruption
That power came from “scratch my back” Chicago politics. Burke’s clout emanated from the sheer force of his personality, the favors he did for other City Council members and the intimidation he wielded over his colleagues.
By Fran Spielman and Mariah Woelfel
 
Teenage Angus (Dominic Sessa, from left), teacher Paul (Paul Giamatti) and cafeteria manager Mary (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) are among the few people lingering at a prep school during holiday break in “The Holdovers.”
Movies and TV
‘The Holdovers’: Richly satisfying film throws together unlikely trio on an empty campus
‘Sideways’ team of director Alexander Payne and star Paul Giamatti join forces again for character study set during grim 1970 holiday break at a New England prep school.
By Richard Roeper
 
A southbound view of South LaSalle Street in the Loop financial district on Dec. 28, 2022.
Editorials
City should jump to get federal money that would help revamp LaSalle Street
LaSalle Street would be perfect for the new federal effort, announced last week, that encourages cities and states to turn empty office buildings — particularly ones near transit — into housing.
By CST Editorial Board
 