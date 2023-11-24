The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Uninvited Thanksgiving guest shoots host in Woodlawn

The shooter fired at least five rounds at the host about 3:50 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue, police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
A 44-year-old man was in fair condition after an early-morning shooting in Woodlawn.

A man upset over not being invited to Thanksgiving dinner shot the host early Friday on the South Side. 

It happened about 3:50 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood when the shooter confronted a 44-year-old man over not being invited to the holiday dinner, Chicago police said. 

After a “brief altercation,” he then fired at least five rounds at the 44-year-old, hitting him in the left thigh and left hand before running away, police said.  

The 44-year-old was was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said. 

Witnesses told police the shooter, who was not in custody, was the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s sister, police said. 

