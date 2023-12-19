3 injured in high-rise fire in Uptown
Firefighters were called to a fire on the fourth floor of a building in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road. Three people were sent to hospitals. The cause is unknown.
Three people were hospitalized when a fire broke out at a high-rise building in Uptown on Tuesday evening.
Firefighters were called to a fire on the fourth floor of a building in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road about 5:30 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.
Two people were taken in critical condition to a hospital, fire officials said. A third person was also transported in fair condition.
2-11 ALARM/ EMS PLAN 1 Fire in High-Rise @ 4645 N Sheridan. Fire in 1 unit on the 4th Floor. 2 red, 1 green transported.— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 19, 2023
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
