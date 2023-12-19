The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

3 injured in high-rise fire in Uptown

Firefighters were called to a fire on the fourth floor of a building in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road. Three people were sent to hospitals. The cause is unknown.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago firefighter’s arm patch.

Sun-Times file

Three people were hospitalized when a fire broke out at a high-rise building in Uptown on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to a fire on the fourth floor of a building in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road about 5:30 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.

Two people were taken in critical condition to a hospital, fire officials said. A third person was also transported in fair condition.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

