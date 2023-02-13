Person shot by Chicago police in Little Village

A person was shot by Chicago police in Little Village Monday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 12:05 p.m. in the 2100 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to police radio traffic. A weapon was recovered at the scene, but it was unclear if shots were fired at officers.

The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times.

No other details were immediately available. Police hadn’t issued a statement more than an hour after the shooting.

Last week, it took more than seven hours for the department to comment on a fatal police shooting near a bar in the Irving Park neighborhood. Police Supt. David Brown initially said a man had been killed during “an apparent exchange of gunfire” with officers.

The following day, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was “unclear ... if the individual discharged his weapon at police.”

