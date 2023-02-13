The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 13, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Person shot by Chicago police in Little Village

The shooting occurred around 12:05 p.m. in the 2100 block of South St. Louis Avenue. The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times.

By  Tom Schuba
 Updated  
SHARE Person shot by Chicago police in Little Village
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

A person was shot by Chicago police in Little Village Monday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 12:05 p.m. in the 2100 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to police radio traffic. A weapon was recovered at the scene, but it was unclear if shots were fired at officers.

The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times.

No other details were immediately available. Police hadn’t issued a statement more than an hour after the shooting.

Last week, it took more than seven hours for the department to comment on a fatal police shooting near a bar in the Irving Park neighborhood. Police Supt. David Brown initially said a man had been killed during “an apparent exchange of gunfire” with officers.

The following day, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was “unclear ... if the individual discharged his weapon at police.”

Next Up In Crime
Mom says son — her ‘gentle giant’ — died ‘saving two people he didn’t know from being hurt or killed’
Two men in car wounded in drive-by outside West Ridge restaurant that sent patrons ducking for cover
4 killed, 21 others wounded in weekend gun violence across Chicago
Man shot, killed in Chatham
Man, 71, killed in Robbins after car was struck by stolen vehicle driven by 13-year-olds
Lawsuit seeks white woman’s arrest in Emmett Till’s 1955 kidnapping, lynching
The Latest
Henton.jpeg
News
Mom says son — her ‘gentle giant’ — died ‘saving two people he didn’t know from being hurt or killed’
Jamel Henton went to break up fight in Edgewater last week, coming to the aid of two people being attacked, when he was stabbed to death, according to police and his family.
By Sophie Sherry
 
A mourner crouches at a vigil outside Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen less than a week after a mass shooting outside the school during dismissal on Dec. 16 left two teenagers dead and two wounded.
La Voz Chicago
Arrestan a exalumno y sospechoso de tiroteo en Secundaria Juárez
Las cámaras de vigilancia grabaron a Christian Acevedo antes del tiroteo, incluso hablando con personas en una cancha de fútbol y saliendo corriendo del área después.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
A plane flies Friday over a building that used to house a KMart at 7050 S. Pulaski Rd. on the Southwest Side.
La Voz Chicago
Estado planea convertir una Kmart cerrada en refugio para migrantes
Los funcionarios locales quieren más información para difundir a la comunidad.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Consumers browse different vehicles on display at the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place, on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
El auto show de Chicago regresa a la normalidad en el McCormick Place
Hay siete pistas de prueba y mucho entretenimiento para los que no son entusiastas de los autos.
By David Struett
 
In this file photo, Tina Fey (from New York) and Amy Poehler (from Beverly Hills, Calif.) speak virtually at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards ceremony.
Entertainment and Culture
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler live tour heading to Chicago
The Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour is the duo’s first-ever joint road trek.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 