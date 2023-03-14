Menu planner: Loaded nachos are perfect for kids

Loaded nachos

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 to 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 teaspoon canola oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

8 ounces 90% lean ground beef

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon packed brown sugar

1/4 cup water

5 ounces tortilla chips (4 to 5 cups), divided

1/2 cup refried beans

1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded Monterey jack or colby jack cheese

These directions are for children:

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat to 400 degrees. Heat oil in 12-inch skillet on medium about 2 minutes (hot but not smoking). Add garlic, chili powder, cumin, oregano, salt and beef; cook, stirring often with wooden spoon to break up meat into small pieces, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and sugar and cook 1 minute. Add water and cook until skillet is almost dry, 1 to 3 minutes. Turn off heat and slide skillet to a cool burner. Spread half the chips in even layer in 8-inch square baking dish. Use a spoon to dollop half of refried beans over chips. Sprinkle with half of cooked beef mixture. Sprinkle evenly with half of cheese. Repeat layering with remaining chips, beans, beef and cheese. Place dish in oven. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until cheese is melted and just beginning to brown. Use mitts to remove baking dish and place on cooling rack (ask for help). Serve with favorite toppings. (Adapted from “Kids Can Cook Anything,” Molly Birnbaum, America’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 242 calories, 13 grams protein, 14 grams fat (53% calories from fat), 5.6 grams saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 35 milligrams cholesterol, 381 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Herb-braised chicken with mushrooms and tomatoes

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 strips bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 (8-ounce) package sliced cremini mushrooms

1 large sweet onion (such as Vidalia), halved and thinly sliced

1 1/2 teaspoons dried basil

3/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon chipotle chili pepper

6 bone-in skinless chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, with liquid

In a large, deep skillet or Dutch oven, cook bacon on medium for 4 minutes or until lightly browned but not crisp and some fat has been rendered, turning frequently. Add mushrooms and onion; cook and stir about 8 minutes or until onion is softened, stirring occasionally. Mix basil, oregano, salt and chipotle pepper together; sprinkle evenly over both sides of chicken. Add chicken and tomatoes to skillet. Bring to a boil, stirring to get all the browned bits from skillet. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 15 minutes. Turn chicken and cook 15 more minutes or until chicken is cooked through, stirring occasionally and spooning sauce over chicken; serve.

Per serving: 233 calories, 25 grams protein, 11 grams fat (42% calories from fat), 3.2 grams saturated fat, 9 grams carbohydrate, 121 milligrams cholesterol, 325 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Apple glazed pork loin roast with pineapple stuffing

Makes about 12 servings

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: roast: 1 hour to 1 hour 20 minutes; stuffing: 50 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the stuffing:

1/3 cup butter, room temperature

1/3 cup sugar

4 eggs

1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple with juice

12 slices dense white bread, cut into 1-inch pieces

For the roast:

1 (3- to 4-pound) top loin pork roast

1 tablespoon dried basil

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

For the apple glaze:

1 cup apple juice

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup less-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup less-sodium Worcestershire sauce

For the stuffing: In a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar about 30 seconds to 1 minute or until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until incorporated before adding the next egg. Add pineapple with juice and bread pieces; stir until evenly coated with egg mixture. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake 50 minutes to 1 hour or until browned on top; cool 10 minutes before serving. Meanwhile, rub pork with basil, salt and pepper. Place roast, fat side up, in a roasting pan. In a bowl, combine apple juice, brown sugar, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce; mix well. Using a basting brush, baste roast with apple glaze. Place roast in oven and cook 20 minutes per pound or until internal temperature of pork has reached 145 degrees. Let stand 5 minutes. Slice pork and serve alongside stuffing.

Stuffing:

Per serving: 193 calories, 4 grams protein, 8 grams fat (36% calories from fat), 3.7 grams saturated fat, 27 grams carbohydrate, 75 milligrams cholesterol, 169 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Pork roast with glaze:

Per serving: 166 calories, 21 grams protein, 5 grams fat (26% calories from fat), 1.4 grams saturated fat, 9 grams carbohydrate, 59 milligrams cholesterol, 190 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Tex-Mex stuffed potatoes

Go meatless: Bake 4 (8-ounce) potatoes at 450 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add 1 chopped onion, 1 chopped red bell pepper and 1 teaspoon minced garlic; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 1 (15- or 16-ounce) can chili beans in spicy sauce (with liquid), 1 tablespoon less-sodium Worcestershire sauce and 1/2 teaspoon minced pickled jalapeno peppers. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer 5 minutes. Split potatoes, fluff with fork and top with bean mixture. Sprinkle with shredded Monterey jack cheese; top with reduced-fat sour cream.

Creamy chicken and pasta

Cook 12 ounces penne pasta according to directions; drain. Meanwhile, heat 1 (14-ounce) can unsalted chicken broth in a large, nonstick skillet on medium, add 1 pound chicken tenders and cook 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Stir in 1 (8-ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese (cut into cubes) and 1 (5-ounce) package fresh spinach leaves. Return to a simmer and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in 10 halved cherry tomatoes and cook 3 more minutes. In a large bowl, mix together the pasta and sauce. Let stand a few minutes and then serve immediately.

TIP: Reserve 1/2 cup pasta cooking water to thin pasta sauce mixture if necessary.

