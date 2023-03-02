The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Go & Show: N. Illinois Boat Show, fishing flea market, NW Indiana Expo, Bronzeback Blowout

The Indoor Fishing Flea Market at Rolling Meadows High School, the Northern Illinois Boat Show in Grayslake, the Northwest Indiana Fishing & Outdoor Expo in Highland, Indiana, and ISA’s Bronzeback Blowout in Elmhurst are in Go & Show for this week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
For some, the first post-pandemic show attended was the Indoor Fishing Flea Market in March 2022, at Rolling Meadows High School.

Dale Bowman

The updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here with some updates. Here’s a rundown of notable events this week:

  • The Northern Illinois Boat Show is Thursday through Sunday, March 2-5, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.
  • The Northwest Indiana Fishing & Outdoor Expo is Friday through Sunday, March 3-5, at the Lincoln Center in Highland, Ind. I hope to see it for the first time.
  • The Indoor Fishing Flea Market, a fundraiser sponsored by Chicagoland Muskie Hunters and RMHS Parent Teacher Organization, is 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Rolling Meadows High School. I would like to go, but can’t because I’m taking in a seminar on pruning fruit trees. I have a special place for this flea market as the first show I visited after the pandemic shutdowns.
  • The Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout is Saturday, March 4, at the Elmhurst American Legion.

