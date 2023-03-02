Go & Show: N. Illinois Boat Show, fishing flea market, NW Indiana Expo, Bronzeback Blowout
The Indoor Fishing Flea Market at Rolling Meadows High School, the Northern Illinois Boat Show in Grayslake, the Northwest Indiana Fishing & Outdoor Expo in Highland, Indiana, and ISA’s Bronzeback Blowout in Elmhurst are in Go & Show for this week.
The updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here with some updates. Here’s a rundown of notable events this week:
- The Northern Illinois Boat Show is Thursday through Sunday, March 2-5, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.
- The Northwest Indiana Fishing & Outdoor Expo is Friday through Sunday, March 3-5, at the Lincoln Center in Highland, Ind. I hope to see it for the first time.
- The Indoor Fishing Flea Market, a fundraiser sponsored by Chicagoland Muskie Hunters and RMHS Parent Teacher Organization, is 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Rolling Meadows High School. I would like to go, but can’t because I’m taking in a seminar on pruning fruit trees. I have a special place for this flea market as the first show I visited after the pandemic shutdowns.
- The Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout is Saturday, March 4, at the Elmhurst American Legion.
The Latest
As gangs tighten their grip on Haiti, many medical facilities in the Caribbean nation’s most violent areas have closed, leaving Fontaine Hospital Center one of the last hospitals in one of the world’s most lawless places.
Founder and CEO Howard Schultz has launched a series of “Oleato” — Italian for oiled — coffees in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire. No, you can’t get it in Chicago.
Woman hurt that her husband will be walking down the aisle of his brother’s ceremony, but she won’t.
Oscar Lawton Wilkerson Jr., last known surviving member of the Tuskegee Airmen in Chicago area, dead at 96
His love of aviation never faded despite racism that kept him and other Black pilots from getting jobs with airlines.
Ballard pushed back against the idea that the only way for the Colts to cement a starting quarterback for the next decade is to trade up with the Bears and draft him No. 1 overall.