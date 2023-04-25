The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Chicago Entertainment and Culture News

Documentary series about Chicago’s West Side planned

Filmmaker Deontay Wilson, a native of North Lawndale, will screen “Westside Stories: Paradise Lost” on Thursday in Austin. It is the first in a series about the West Side.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Documentary series about Chicago’s West Side planned
A family photo featuring, from left to right: Dee Wilson, Johnny “Big John” Wilson, Pearl Wright, Mary Lee Wilson and another friend of the group.&nbsp;

A family photo that includes relatives of filmmaker Deontay Wilson, the director of “Westside Stories: Paradise Lost,” a documentary about what the West Side was like when it was a haven for African Americans fleeing the South as part of the Great Migration and what it is like today.

Courtesy of Darlene Wilson

A filmmaker who plans to produce a series about Chicago’s West Side will screen his first installment Thursday in Austin.

Deontay Wilson, a native of North Lawndale, will screen his “Westside Stories: Paradise Lost” at the Kehrein Center For The Arts, 5628 W. Washington Blvd.

The 56-minute documentary is the first of what Wilson, 42, hopes will be many films covering the history of Chicago’s West Side, beginning with the Great Migration.

“It is an attempt to tell the story of Chicago’s West Side in the broadest sense,” Wilson said, from the movement of Black people from the rural South to northern cities, to the resistance those new arrivals encountered from white perople, and the resulting “white flight” as many of residents left the city for the suburbs.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the screening begins at 7 p.m. A brief panel discussion will follow. Attendees can register in advance at kehreincenter.com to guarantee a plate at a dinner served before the screening. The event is free. 

Wilson began making the film in early 2020 and it includes interviews with historians, longtime residents, historical footage and footage Wilson shot at crime scenes on the West Side. It won an award for best documentary in October 2022 at the Crown Point International Film Festival, a Chicago-based monthly competition.

Wilson’s first movie sets the scene for the second and third series installments: “Fire Sale,” which is about discriminatory practices that led to disinvestment on the West Side; and “Pure Dope,” which is about the impact of drugs on the neighborhood. He plans to release those by the end of the year.

Ultimately, Wilson hopes to reshape the narrative around the West Side, which he said often is in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

“Black folk need to start selling their own stories and writing their own narratives,” Wilson said. “This is my attempt.”

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Next Up In News
Chicago police oversight agency releases video of cop striking man at Midway Airport
Lightfoot touts benefits of CHA land deal with Chicago Fire at groundbreaking for team’s West Side training facility
Rosati’s Pizza ordered to pay $250,000 in back pay and damages to employees
Cook County judges and court employees told to start returning to work in person
Apple to avoid the cobalt blues
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx won’t seek reelection
The Latest
Justin Fields
Bears
Bears are cooking with quality plans
Team’s trajectory is on the rise, and for once, the fans are along for the ride
By Laurence W. Holmes
 
CPD_star.jpeg
Crime
Chicago police oversight agency releases video of cop striking man at Midway Airport
A Southwest Airlines employee had told the officer that a man was “drinking alcohol and disturbing passengers” near a baggage carousel.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A rendering of the Chicago Fire’s training center being built on the Near West Side.
City Hall
Lightfoot touts benefits of CHA land deal with Chicago Fire at groundbreaking for team’s West Side training facility
Money the soccer team pays in rent to the CHA will go toward CHA projects. “I’d like to make one point crystal clear: CHA will fulfill our commitment to developing new housing in this area,” said CHA CEO Tracey Scott.
By Fran Spielman
 
A judge’s gavel
News
Rosati’s Pizza ordered to pay $250,000 in back pay and damages to employees
A judge ordered the company to make the payments to 35 employees in Illinois and Indiana who worked at five franchises from May 2019 to June 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
News
Cook County judges and court employees told to start returning to work in person
The order by Judge Timothy Evans requires employees to be at their “regularly assigned workspace” for 70% of their pay period beginning May 14. By June 4, no remote work will be permitted.
By Sophie Sherry
 