Thursday, June 1, 2023
Outdoors Sports

Swifties will hamper fishers’ driving access to Northerly Island

Concerts by Taylor Swift have cut off driving access to Northerly Island for multiple days around this weekend.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Taylor Swift concerts at Soldier Field will limit access to Northerly Island this weekend.

John Salangsang/Invision/AP

The Taylor Swift concerts this weekend at Soldier Field will shut down driving access to Northerly Island for nearly three days, including access to the Anglers’ parking lot on the northeast corner of Burnham Harbor.

Angler parking passes will not be sold at the Northerly Island Visitor Center on Friday either. You will be able to walk into the park during park hours, but there will be no vehicle traffic other than for staff, boaters or security.

Carl Vizzone, program and event coordinator, fishing, for the Chicago Park District, emailed this morning:

From 2:30PM on Friday through Monday morning access to Northerly Island will not be available due to three day Taylor Swift concert at Soldier Field. The Visitors Center will close at 4:00 PM today [Thursday, June 1] and not reopen until 10:00 AM on Monday [June 5]. There is also, simultaneously a concert on both Friday and Saturday nights at Huntington Bank Pavillion on Northerly Island. They are taking fisherman’s lot all weekend for Taylor Swift event. Please let fisherman know.

