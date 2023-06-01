Swifties will hamper fishers’ driving access to Northerly Island

The Taylor Swift concerts this weekend at Soldier Field will shut down driving access to Northerly Island for nearly three days, including access to the Anglers’ parking lot on the northeast corner of Burnham Harbor.

Angler parking passes will not be sold at the Northerly Island Visitor Center on Friday either. You will be able to walk into the park during park hours, but there will be no vehicle traffic other than for staff, boaters or security.

Carl Vizzone, program and event coordinator, fishing, for the Chicago Park District, emailed this morning: