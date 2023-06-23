The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 23, 2023

NASCAR Chicago weekend promises music, food, family fun — and racing, too

In addition to the two-day extravaganza July 1-2 centered at Grant Park with its world-class auto races, there will also be a full-out NASCAR festival area adjacent to the raceway with concerts by Miranda Lambert, JC Brooks Band, The Chainsmokers, The Black Crowes, Charley Crockett.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Miranda Lambert is among the music artists presenting full concerts at the NASCAR Chicago festival in Grant Park.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

There’s more to the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend than racing.

In addition to the two-day auto extravaganza July 1-2 centered at Grant Park with its world-class auto races, there will also be a full-out NASCAR festival area adjacent to the raceway.

Concerts by Miranda Lambert, JC Brooks Band, The Chainsmokers, The Black Crowes, Charley Crockett, food, drinks, race-related merchandise, a Ferris wheel, water stations, restrooms and more will be available to all paid ticketholders in the “Lakeside Green” (lower Hutchinson Field) festival area. In between music sets, fans can watch live race feeds, play yard games, or head over to the track for race viewing.

The Fan Plaza located around Buckingham Fountain (from Jackson to Balbo) will also feature assorted fare from local purveyors Lettuce Entertainment Enterprises, Lou Malnati’s Pizza, Garrett’s Popcorn and McDonald’s.

Ticket purchase is required for access to concerts, Lakeside Green and Fan Plaza, as well as all racing events.

But there’s also a free, family-friendly NASCAR Village in Butler Field (between Monroe and Jackson and adjacent to Lakeside Green) open to the general public (as well as ticketholders). In addition to food/drink, this area will feature interactive exhibits from NASCAR, the Museum of Science and Industry, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy, plus photo ops with pace cars.

Also on display at Butler Field will be a 200-foot, 50-foot mural featuring the artwork of local teens.

Ahead of the weekend events, there will be an official NASCAR Night at Navy Pier on June 27 in the Aon Grand Ballroom. The free event, which is open to the general public, will feature official iRacing simulators that allow guests to virtually drive the Chicago Street Course. Photo ops with the official Grant Park 220 and The Loop 121 trophies​, a first look at Chicago Street Race merchandise, and 360-degree photo booth will also be available.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace hosts Bubba’s Block Party at The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center (740 E 56th Pl.) from 5 to 9 p.m. June 28. The event features racing-themed entertainment, local food from Black-owned businesses, NASCAR iRacing simulators, and a live musical performance from Lupe Fiasco. The family-friendly event is free, but ticketed reservations must be made in advance at nascar.com-bubbas-block-party. The event is first-come, first-served. Register for tickets at nascar.com-bubbas-block-party.

NASCAR gates open both days at 9 a.m. for practice runs, racing and festival area. A box office will be available at Butler Field from noon to 7 p.m. June 30; 9 a.m to 5 pm. July 1-2.

Reserved tickets for the two-day event are sold-out, but several general admission and premium ticket packages are still available. Visit nascarchicago.com for details of the price points and perks.

Here’s the music lineup at Lakeside Green:

July 1

  • Noon-12:30 p.m.: Pre-race concert featuring JC Brooks Band
  • 2:30- 3:30 p.m. : Pre-race concert featuring The Black Crowes
  • 7:00-9:30 p.m.: Post-race concert featuring The Chainsmokers

July 2

  • Noon -1 p.m.: Pre-race concert featuring Charley Crockett
  • 1:30 - 3. p.m. Pre-race concert featuring Miranda Lambert

Complete information and the racing schedule are available at nascarchicago.com

CHI_23_587162_Chicago_Street_Race_Festival_Map_620_scaled.jpg

NASCAR

