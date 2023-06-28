The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Politics News Chicago

Biden intends to nominate first woman — April Perry — to top federal prosecutor spot in Chicago

If confirmed, Perry will be the first woman serve as the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Biden intends to nominate first woman — April Perry — to top federal prosecutor spot in Chicago
JudgeCandidates.jpg

April Perry

Provided

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden intends to nominate April Perry to be the next Chicago-based U.S. attorney and, if confirmed, she will be the first woman to have that job.

The White House announced Biden’s intention to nominate Perry shortly before the president delivered his Bidenomics speech at the Old Post Office and then headed to a Loop hotel for fundraising to bolster his re-election bid.

Remaking the federal judiciary and the federal prosecutor ranks so the people tapped for the spots reflect the diversity of the nation has been a priority for Biden and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Perry is currently the senior counsel of global investigations and fraud and abuse preventio, at GE HealthCare. Perry also was the chief deputy state’s attorney and chief ethics officer at the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

“We are pleased that President Biden is nominating April Perry to serve as the next U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois,” Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said in a statement.

They added, “She was highly regarded by our screening committee and brings strong qualifications and a wealth of experience from her time in the U.S. attorney’s office and in the private sector to the position. We look forward to supporting her nomination in the Senate.”

In March, Durbin and Duckworth sent the Biden White House the names of Perry and another former federal prosecutor, Sergio Acosta.

Either pick would have been historic: Perry, the first female for the job, and Acosta, the first time a Hispanic was nominated for the post.

The new U.S. attorney will replace John Lausch, who resigned March 11, announcing his intention to leave months in advance and giving the senators time to set in place a process to replace him.

Durbin and Duckworth announced on Jan. 19 that those interested in the job should submit an application for evaluation by a screening committee they formed to help vet the qualifications and fitness of contenders.

Until a nominee is confirmed by the Senate, Morris Pasqual will continue to serve as Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

Perry’s bio from the White House:

April Perry is Senior Counsel, Global Investigations and Fraud and Abuse Prevention, at GE HealthCare. Prior to GE HealthCare, Ms. Perry was the General Counsel for Ubiety Technologies from 2019 to 2022. From 2017 to 2019, Ms. Perry served as the Chief Deputy State’s Attorney and Chief Ethics Officer for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. Ms. Perry previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois from 2004 to 2016.

She held numerous leadership positions in that office, including as Supervisory Litigation Counsel from 2011 to 2016, Project Safe Childhood Coordinator from 2010 to 2016, Civil Rights and Hate Crimes Coordinator from 2014 to 2016, and as a Deputy Chief in Narcotics and Gangs from 2010 to 2011. Ms. Perry served as a law clerk for Judge Joel M. Flaum on U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit from 2003 to 2004. She received her J.D., magna cum laude, in 2003 and her B.S., magna cum laude, in 2000, both from Northwestern University.

Next Up In Politics
Aurora joins rush for Bears’ new stadium
Fans take the wheel on a simulator of Chicago’s NASCAR course at Navy Pier
What is Bidenomics? The White House’s new ‘word of the year’
Here’s an overview of the twists and turns in Chicago’s NASCAR street race
Joe Biden, on fundraising blitz for 2024 campaign, headlines 2 events in Chicago Wednesday
Teen takeover drags on 6 hours in Lake View the day after Pride Parade
The Latest
Police sirens
News
Couple killed, 4 injured in Will County wrong way crash on I-55
A Ford F-150 pickup was northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Wilmington when it rammed into a GMC Yukon head-on.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Smoke from Canadian forest fires, obscures the Chicago skyline seen from South Lagoon at West Fullerton Avenue, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Weather
Chicago is no longer the worst, but air quality still ‘very unhealthy’
The poor air quality was expected to improve later in the week.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin
Politics
Aurora joins rush for Bears’ new stadium
With the team’s Arlington Heights proposal in flux, an Aurora spokesman said Bears representatives “responded quickly and positively” to their entreaty, which follows others from Naperville and Waukegan.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Mark Hewkin with a pair of giant smallmouth bass from Sturgeon Bay area in Wisconsin. Provided
Outdoors
Commemorating Mark Hewkin, one of the great whisperers of smallmouth bass
Remembering and commemorating Mark Hewkin, one of the great whisperers of smallmouth bass, who died last fall.
By Dale Bowman
 
Danica Patrick — who raced out of Roscoe, Illinois — in the GoDaddy.com Chevrolet at Charlotte in 2013.&nbsp;
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Illinois drivers are no strangers to NASCAR
The Chicago Street Race might be the first of its kind, but the circuit does have a rich racing history in Illinois.
By Zane Miller
 