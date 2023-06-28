NASCAR on a budget: How to experience the NASCAR race and related events for free

As this weekend’s NASCAR Street Race rolls out, here are some options for those without tickets hoping to take part in the race and related events.

Pedestrians will be able to view sections of the course from along the lakefront trail. Large screens showing the race will also be set up in and around the track, including in the free-to-the-public NASCAR Village at Butler Field.

Around the track

The NASCAR Village is the only free event next to the track for the weekend.

The races will be shown on screens in the village. There will also be viewing areas into the NASCAR team garages.

The village will also have displays from the Field Museum, NBC’s Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge, Oakley, the U.S. Air Force, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois’ community van and tire swing photo op, MRN Radio, McDonald’s and the U.S. Navy,

Visitors will also be able to purchase NASCAR merch and concessions, access water refill stations, the NASCAR Box Office and educational information on NASCAR.

The village will also be able to view a live painting demonstration by Paint The City, a nonprofit that connects Chicago artists of color with local businesses on artistic beautification projects.

After School Matters, another local nonprofit, will debut a 200-foot NASCAR-themed mural, which was designed for the weekend.

Visitors can access the village through a security checkpoint at Monroe Street and Columbus Drive. The village opens at 9 a.m. on both days and will close after the races end.

Anyone under the age of 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult, and visitors who are 21 and older may be asked to show a valid ID.

Watch parties

Some bars around the city have announced watch parties for both of the weekend’s races — Saturday’s Loop 121 and Sunday’s Grant Park 220.

Passport Bar Room in West Town will be showing the races this weekend and offering drink specials, according to a Facebook post from the bar.

Theory, a sports bar in River North known for screening Formula 1 races, will also show the races, according to the bar’s website.

In the evenings, Bandit, a bar and restaurant in the West Loop, will be hosting “Talladega Nightlife”, a NASCAR-themed pop-up party riffing on the Will Ferrell movie “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” The party will start at 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

