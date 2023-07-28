The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 28, 2023
PITCHFORKDAY2_072323_39_01.JPG

Weyes Blood perform on the Red Stage on the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, Saturday, July 22.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: This week’s 26 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

Beyoncé came to town, a heatwave hit the Chicago area, and thousands flocked to Union Park for the annual Pitchfork Music Festival.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
HEATWAVE_072523_13_01.JPG

A girl jumps into the lake on the lakefront, Monday, July 24.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

FIREFIGHTERDAY_072823_11_copy.jpg

Engineer/EMT Laura Alonso helps 12-year-old Krystal-Marie Grant spray the Chicago Fire Department hose during the 2023 Girls Inc. Firefighter for A Day event at the Quinn Fire Academy, Thursday, July 27.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

BEYONCE_072323_19.jpg

Fans run for shelter as rain pours before Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour outside Soldier Field, Saturday, July 22.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

PITCHFORKDAY3_072323_28.jpg

Killer Mike performs on the Red Stage on the third day of Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, Sunday, July 23.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

PITCHFORKDAY1_072123_1.jpg

Festival goers take photos while sitting on the grass on the first day of Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in the Near West Side, Friday, July 21.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Sara Rojas, owner of Bala Bling, shows off her tooth gems on the second day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Saturday, July 22.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

BEARS_072623_18.JPG

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields speaks to reporters during a news conference on training camp arrival day at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Tuesday, July 25.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

BEARS_072723_14.jpg

Chicago Bears linebacker Dylan Cole catches a pass on the first day of practice during training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Wednesday, July 26.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

OFFICERSHOT_072523_5_01.JPG

Chicago police work the scene where a police officer was shot in the 5600 block of S. Shields Ave. in the Englewood neighborhood, Monday, July 24. The officer was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

PETS_072323_4_01.JPG

Margie Perez takes photos with her dog Louie during PetCon at Morgan MFG in the West Town neighborhood, Saturday, July 22.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

PETS_072323_22.jpg

Jenni Pennino gets a peck from Wrinkle the Duck (@seducktive) during PetCon at Morgan MFG in the West Town neighborhood, Saturday, July 22.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

FIFTHCITY_072723_007.jpg

Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks in East Garfield Park Wednesday, July 26 regarding the mixed-income development that the nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing is building on vacant land.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Carlos Juarez, a second-grade student at Florence Nightingale Elementary School, slides down a blow-up slide during a Chicago Public Schools back-to-school bash in Davis Square Park on the South Side, Friday, July 21.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

LEGO_072623_9.jpg

Lulu Parks, 8, left, and her sister Nora, 6, show their mother, Amanda Parks, Lego pieces during a dinosaur-themed meeting of the Lego club in the Thomas Hughes Children’s Library at Harold Washington Library, Tuesday, July 25.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

MAPES_072623_11.JPG

Tim Mapes, the former Chief of Staff of former speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives Michael Madigan, leaves the courthouse after for a pretrial hearing at the Dirksen Federal Court Building, Tuesday, July 25.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

HEATWAVE_072823_05_02.JPG

Eddie Speno (left) and Joan (right) play in the splash pad in the 90-degree weather at Wicker Park, Thursday, July 27. Eddie’s parents made their way up from St. Louis to escape the heat and visit the old neighborhood while Joan’s mom decided to take a break while waiting for the grandparents.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

HEATWAVE_072523_5.jpg

Hundreds of people enjoy the cool waters of Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach ahead of a heatwave that’ll affect much of the Chicago metro area later this week, Monday, July 24.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

FLOODING_072623_17.jpg

Adam Driver stands in his basement in the Austin neighborhood, Tuesday, July 25. The Drivers’ basement, which doubled as a room, flooded in early July due to heavy rainfall. They have not finished cleaning or repairing the basement, and parts of it are covered in mold.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

PILSENSHELTER_07XX23_002_02.JPG

A pair of boys, who live in the migrant shelter at 2035 S. Racine, ride a bicycle together on Monday, July 17.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

PITCHFORKDAY3_072323_49.jpg

Mdou Moctar performs on the Blue Stage on the third day of Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, Sunday, July 23.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

PITCHFORKDAY2_072323_12.jpg

Festivalgoers evacuate from Union Park due to inclement weather on the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival, Saturday, July 22.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

JPEGMafia performs on the third and final day of Pitchfork in Union Park, Sunday, July 23.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

PITCHFORKDAY3_072323_16_01.JPG

Fans jumps up and down as water is sprayed while Soul Glo performs on the Blue Stage on the third day of Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, Sunday, July 23.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

PITCHFORKDAY1_072123_21.jpg

Grace Ives performs on the first day of Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in the Near West Side, Friday, July 21.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

PITCHFORKDAY3_072323_15_02.JPG

A fan jumps up and down as Soul Glo performs on the Blue Stage on the third day of Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, Sunday, July 23.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

