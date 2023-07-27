The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy bullish on Justin Fields’ progress

“It’s on a whole — when you see the guy who’s comfortable with the footwork, the progressions, the communication in the huddle,” the Bears’ offensive coordinator said. “You see him using a lot more cadence in the first two days, so all that stuff has been fun.”

By  Mark Potash
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields

Bears quarterback Justin Fields developed a quick connection with DJ Moore in the offseason that already has been evident in the first two days of training camp at Halas Hall.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

All it takes is one dazzling Justin Fields-to-DJ Moore completion at Bears training camp to send fans into a dreamy state of optimism that turns hope into expectation — and the dynamic duo delivered again Thursday. 

In a 7-on-7 drill, Fields again connected with Moore on a picture-perfect downfield play. Fields with the pinpoint pass, and Moore with the nifty route and high-point catch down the right sideline to beat good coverage by rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson — to the delight of fans in the stands on the practice fields behind Halas Hall.

The reality is that the latest Fields-to-Moore connection was one play in a drill with no rushing linemen — in an uneven non-padded “ramp-up” practice.

Discerning progress in Fields is a little more difficult in that environment, which traditionally elicits more false flags than signs of a breakthrough — at least at Halas Hall. To the untrained eye, Fields’ biggest improvement is that he now has Moore to throw to. 

But to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s trained eye, there’s much more evidence that Fields is making progress. Starting with the foundation that was built through a 3-14 season in 2022.

“I said it to [Darnell] Mooney on the field today — it’s fun to be able to talk deeper into concepts and stuff,” Getsy said. “We’re not talking about the simplicity of what the word means anymore. We’re talking about what the reaction should be. Having those next-level conversations with Justin makes everything look like he’s more comfortable with what we’re doing.” 

That’s not exactly an indication that Fields has cleared the hurdles towards a giant leap to elite quarterback status in 2023. But you have to start somewhere. 

“It’s not one particular thing [that has improved],” Getsy said. “It’s on a whole — when you see the guy who’s comfortable with the footwork, with the progressions, with the communication in the huddle. You see him using a lot more cadence in the first two days, so all that stuff has been fun.” 

Bigger tests are yet to come to see if Fields has improved at not only the rudimentary aspects of the position — footwork, throwing mechanics, eye placement — but many of the nuances of the position: pre-snap reads, getting the ball out on time, manipulating the pocket.

Fields is still a work-in-progress. Asked about Fields getting the ball out more quickly so far, even Getsy it’s hard to tell right now. 

“I think all our guys are doing a pretty good job [of that] so far,” Getsy said. “We’re still without pads, so it’s all nice when you’re not getting hit and everything. When we start getting the rush and all that over stuff, we’ve got to make sure we’re on point. We’re on a good pace right now.” 

The interesting facet to Fields’ development is that many of the so-called flaws to his game seem more instinctive or innate than learned. That’s why this is such a critical year for him. He has to learn things that other elite quarterbacks seem to have knack for. Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko are working on those things — like teaching Fields to avoid holding onto the ball too long. 

“That’s our training. You see us out there all day,” Getsy said. “Coach Janocko does a great job. That’s pretty much 90 percent of what we do is that timing and rhythm and making sure that we have the ball where it’s supposed to be and when it’s supposed to be there, so we just keep drilling the heck out of it. And then you take it to the team and 7-on-7 drills and then hopefully it carries over into your games. 

For what it’s worth, Getsy sees improvement.

“For sure,” he said. “He’s done nothing but continue to get more comfortable with all that stuff through all the time we’ve been here.” 

