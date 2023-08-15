Car rear-ends semi-truck on Dan Ryan, bursts into flames

One person is in critical condition after a car rear-ended a semi-truck, causing the car to burst into flames Tuesday night on the Dan Ryan expressway near Chinatown.
The driver, whose identification wasn’t released, struck the back of a semi on Interstate 90/94 near West 25th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The semi driver pulled one person from the car, who CFD paramedics were treating. The person was listed in critical condition, officials said.
No other information was immediately available.
